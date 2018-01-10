Life/Living

Oxygen Optimizer is not Air Purifier

Life/Living Technology Explained
February 7, 2018

Whenever we talk about Air Pollution, only conventional method to curb comes in mind are Air Purifiers. Although, beside Air Purifiers there are Oxygen Optimizer in the market too which is other ...

Visakhapatnam

7 Must-Go Places In Visakhapatnam

Life/Living
January 12, 2018

Sri Kanaka Maha Lakshmi Ammavari Devasthanam This temple is situated in Burujupata in the centre of Vishakpatnam City. The most noteworthy aspect of Ammavari is that she wanted not to ...

Bonphul displays OxyMax Oxygen Optimizer at VentConf 2018

Events Life/Living Tech & Trends
January 10, 2018

While the conventional narrative on air pollution and ventilation has always been about particulate matter (PM 2.5) and carbon dioxide, VentConf 2018, held at the India Habitat Centre (IHC), New ...

Digital Detox

Time for Digital Detox

Life/Living
January 10, 2018

We Indians are really hard working, for our work is worship. But did you notice we are never ever unplugged? Electronic devices have literally are the nearest and dearest ones ...

FIIL DIVA PRO-HEADPHONE

Diva Pro Headphones Launched in India By FIIL

Life/Living News Other Products
November 14, 2017

FIIL, a designer and manufacturer of finely crafted, leading-edge audio products, today launched DIVA PRO Headphones in India. FIIL DIVA PRO is CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree. Sleek and stylish ...

smartphones

Will your Next PC Be a Smartphone?

Life/Living
November 6, 2017

Samsung's Galaxy S8 was introduced with a large number of new and amazing features, ranging from Force Touch and a non-exploding battery (wink!) to new security features like iris scanning ...

Kodak 55 inch

SPPL UNVEILS ITS NEW 55″ 4K UHD SMART TV IN INDIA

Life/Living News
October 13, 2017

Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), announced the launch of its KODAK 55" 4K UHD SMART TV in India. The TV is equipped with many impressive features and is being offered ...

OnePlus Collaborates with Jean-Charles de Castelbajac

OnePlus Collaborates with Jean-Charles de Castelbajac

Life/Living News
September 14, 2017

OnePlus is partnering with iconic French designer, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac for the release of an exclusive new collaboration titled “Callection”. Best known for his fantastical creations and unclassifiable style, Castelbajac has been fusing ...

Internet of Everything (IoE): Here's what Cisco Security Chief Thinks about Security of Consumer Technology IoT: Internet of (Unsafe) Things

Internet of Everything (IoE): Here’s what Cisco Security Chief Thinks about Security of Consumer Technology

Life/Living Security
January 20, 2017

The following opinion has been contributed by Mr. Pravin Srinivasan (LinkedIn), Lead, Security Sales, Cisco India & SAARC. Any discussion on ...

Cisco Collaborates With Rajasthan Government for Women Empowerment, Smart City Prospects under Jaipur Lighthouse City

Cisco Collaborates With Rajasthan Government for Women Empowerment, Smart City Prospects under Jaipur Lighthouse City

Life/Living News & Launches
January 10, 2017

Cisco announced a series of strategic initiatives under its Jaipur Lighthouse City program initiative to help accelerate the digital transformation of Rajasthan. The announcement is in a series of initiatives ...

Samsung S Skin Exhibited at CES 2017

Samsung S Skin Exhibited at CES 2017: Mini Gizmo for Anti-aging and Skin Treatment

Life/Living News & Launches
January 9, 2017

Swinging on traffic-congested branches in the concrete jungle, cortisol in our bodies in all-time high. Cortisol is the hormone, or biochemical inside mammals’ bodies, which result in stress. And binding ...

oakter smart home kit review

Oakter Smart Home Kit Review: Personal IoT Ecosytem

Life/Living Reviews
January 5, 2017

Chilly winds are waltzing outside your window and the coziness of the blanket has taken over, just when you realize that a far off table lamp has to be switched ...

businesswire.com

CES 2017: Panasonic Demonstrates “Companion” Robot

Life/Living News Trends Watch
January 5, 2017

CES has witnessed some extraordinary proof of concepts this year and keeping in line with this Panasonic has developed a “companion” robot with human-like movements and communication skills. The robot, ...

CES 2017: Ford, Amazon to Provide Access to Shop, Search and Control Smart Home Features on the Road

Life/Living News & Launches Trends Watch
January 5, 2017

Millions of consumers who befriended Amazon Alexa over the last year, including many who just received an Echo or Echo Dot as a holiday gift, will soon be able to ...

Wearable Technology Capable of Saving Lives in 2017, But Will We Continue to Shy Away?

Features Life/Living
January 3, 2017

Monitoring has been imperative of medical procedures but patients subjected to this observation were clueless about the trite lingo. But with the boom of technology, information comes handy and people ...

Is Cashless India A Sweet Dream or A Nightmare?

Features Life/Living
January 2, 2017

India's hesitation in going completely cashless is likely to give cybersecurity avengelists more time to develop technologies that eliminate the risks involved in digital transactions.

Most Wearables Can be Replaced by These FREE Apps!

Features Life/Living Mobile Apps
December 12, 2016

Smart wearables are increasingly trickling down the tech space, but the niche manifests a stage which can easily be entitled to as blossoming, yet naïve. “Where we are with wearables ...

Five Wearable Brands That Ruled 2016

Life/Living News Trends Watch
December 7, 2016

According to a report by  IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, the smartwatch market has taken a hit this quarter while the overall wearables market is growing ...

HAPTIK Personal Assistant Can Talk You into Shopping Online with its Artificial Intelligence

Buying Guides Life/Living Mobile Apps
December 7, 2016

Haptik, India's first conversational commerce platform launched version 5.0 of the app. Powered by a combination of machines and humans, the chat-based app helps users perform daily tasks ...

MediBuddy mobile app (Android/ Apple iOS) as well as availing all services covered under their health benefits policy in a cashless format.

Demonetisation: Opt for Cashless Medical Care with Medibuddy App from Medi Assist

Life/Living Mobile Apps
December 5, 2016

Care organization, Medi Assist makes it possible for members to access in-patient and out-patient medical care in a cashless format using a mobile app.  Medi Assist, a managed care organization, ...