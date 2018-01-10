Life/Living
Oxygen Optimizer is not Air PurifierFebruary 7, 2018
Whenever we talk about Air Pollution, only conventional method to curb comes in mind are Air Purifiers. Although, beside Air Purifiers there are Oxygen Optimizer in the market too which is other ...
7 Must-Go Places In VisakhapatnamJanuary 12, 2018
Sri Kanaka Maha Lakshmi Ammavari Devasthanam This temple is situated in Burujupata in the centre of Vishakpatnam City. The most noteworthy aspect of Ammavari is that she wanted not to ...
Bonphul displays OxyMax Oxygen Optimizer at VentConf 2018January 10, 2018
While the conventional narrative on air pollution and ventilation has always been about particulate matter (PM 2.5) and carbon dioxide, VentConf 2018, held at the India Habitat Centre (IHC), New ...
Time for Digital DetoxJanuary 10, 2018
We Indians are really hard working, for our work is worship. But did you notice we are never ever unplugged? Electronic devices have literally are the nearest and dearest ones ...
Diva Pro Headphones Launched in India By FIILNovember 14, 2017
FIIL, a designer and manufacturer of finely crafted, leading-edge audio products, today launched DIVA PRO Headphones in India. FIIL DIVA PRO is CES 2017 Innovation Awards Honoree. Sleek and stylish ...
Will your Next PC Be a Smartphone?November 6, 2017
Samsung's Galaxy S8 was introduced with a large number of new and amazing features, ranging from Force Touch and a non-exploding battery (wink!) to new security features like iris scanning ...
SPPL UNVEILS ITS NEW 55″ 4K UHD SMART TV IN INDIAOctober 13, 2017
Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. (SPPL), announced the launch of its KODAK 55" 4K UHD SMART TV in India. The TV is equipped with many impressive features and is being offered ...
OnePlus Collaborates with Jean-Charles de CastelbajacSeptember 14, 2017
OnePlus is partnering with iconic French designer, Jean-Charles de Castelbajac for the release of an exclusive new collaboration titled “Callection”. Best known for his fantastical creations and unclassifiable style, Castelbajac has been fusing ...
Internet of Everything (IoE): Here’s what Cisco Security Chief Thinks about Security of Consumer TechnologyJanuary 20, 2017
The following opinion has been contributed by Mr. Pravin Srinivasan (LinkedIn), Lead, Security Sales, Cisco India & SAARC. Any discussion on ...
Cisco Collaborates With Rajasthan Government for Women Empowerment, Smart City Prospects under Jaipur Lighthouse CityJanuary 10, 2017
Cisco announced a series of strategic initiatives under its Jaipur Lighthouse City program initiative to help accelerate the digital transformation of Rajasthan. The announcement is in a series of initiatives ...
Samsung S Skin Exhibited at CES 2017: Mini Gizmo for Anti-aging and Skin TreatmentJanuary 9, 2017
Swinging on traffic-congested branches in the concrete jungle, cortisol in our bodies in all-time high. Cortisol is the hormone, or biochemical inside mammals’ bodies, which result in stress. And binding ...
Oakter Smart Home Kit Review: Personal IoT EcosytemJanuary 5, 2017
Chilly winds are waltzing outside your window and the coziness of the blanket has taken over, just when you realize that a far off table lamp has to be switched ...
CES 2017: Panasonic Demonstrates “Companion” RobotJanuary 5, 2017
CES has witnessed some extraordinary proof of concepts this year and keeping in line with this Panasonic has developed a “companion” robot with human-like movements and communication skills. The robot, ...
CES 2017: Ford, Amazon to Provide Access to Shop, Search and Control Smart Home Features on the RoadJanuary 5, 2017
Millions of consumers who befriended Amazon Alexa over the last year, including many who just received an Echo or Echo Dot as a holiday gift, will soon be able to ...
Wearable Technology Capable of Saving Lives in 2017, But Will We Continue to Shy Away?January 3, 2017
Monitoring has been imperative of medical procedures but patients subjected to this observation were clueless about the trite lingo. But with the boom of technology, information comes handy and people ...
Is Cashless India A Sweet Dream or A Nightmare?January 2, 2017
India's hesitation in going completely cashless is likely to give cybersecurity avengelists more time to develop technologies that eliminate the risks involved in digital transactions.
Most Wearables Can be Replaced by These FREE Apps!December 12, 2016
Smart wearables are increasingly trickling down the tech space, but the niche manifests a stage which can easily be entitled to as blossoming, yet naïve. “Where we are with wearables ...
Five Wearable Brands That Ruled 2016December 7, 2016
According to a report by IDC Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, the smartwatch market has taken a hit this quarter while the overall wearables market is growing ...
HAPTIK Personal Assistant Can Talk You into Shopping Online with its Artificial IntelligenceDecember 7, 2016
Haptik, India's first conversational commerce platform launched version 5.0 of the app. Powered by a combination of machines and humans, the chat-based app helps users perform daily tasks ...
Demonetisation: Opt for Cashless Medical Care with Medibuddy App from Medi AssistDecember 5, 2016
Care organization, Medi Assist makes it possible for members to access in-patient and out-patient medical care in a cashless format using a mobile app. Medi Assist, a managed care organization, ...