Logitech G recently announced the launch of an addition to its mechanical gaming keyboard lineup with the Logitech® G413 Mechanical Gaming Keyboard. Engineered for precision and performance, the keyboard delivers unrivaled performance in a thoughtfully balanced, modern design. The Logitech G413 features Logitech’s exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches, offering 25 percent faster actuation than standard mechanical keys, as well as a brushed anodized aircraft-grade aluminum top case, USB passthrough port and precision key backlighting for an affordable price. The Logitech G413 comes with elemental red backlighting.

“We spent a lot of time carefully designing and engineering this keyboard to deliver advanced performance with just the right feature set, at the right price point,” said Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head – India & South West Asia. “We created this keyboard with features like USB passthrough, backlit keys and a metal finish. With the G413 we believe we’ve achieved the perfect balance of high performance features and attractive design.”

Romer-G Key Switches and Precision Key Lighting

Logitech’s exclusive Romer-G mechanical switches are purpose-built for pro-grade performance, responsiveness and durability. With a short-throw actuation point of 1.5 mm, Romer-G switches register key presses up to 25 percent faster than standard mechanical switches, so you can get your shots off faster than your opponent. Romer-G switches are also purpose-designed for precise and clean lighting through the keycaps, so they are always visible but never distracting.

Aircraft-Grade Aluminum Alloy

A brushed 5052 aluminum-magnesium alloy top case serves as the keyboard’s backbone. The result is a minimal design balanced with a full set of features. With a focus on high-end finish and performance, the Logitech G413 is crafted from the highest-grade materials.

USB Passthrough and Full Function Keys

An integrated, dedicated USB passthrough provides full power and data speed within easy each for any USB device. Media control is also built into the Logitech G413 keyboard so you can use the FN key to control volume, play and pause, mute, game mode, lighting, etc. The FN toggle feature in Logitech Gaming Software (LGS) configures keys to perform media commands by default.

Pricing and Availability

The Logitech G413 Carbon Mechanical Backlit Gaming Keyboard is expected to be available across leading retail stores beginning 20th July 2017, for a suggested retail price of INR 7,495/-.