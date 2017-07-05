Logitech Flow and MX Mice is now available in India

Logitech recently announced Logitech Flow new software that allows you to seamlessly control up to three computers with one mouse. The software is compatible with Logitech’s next-generation flagship mice, the Logitech MX Master 2S and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S, designed for those who need advanced multi-device connectivity and precise sensor accuracy in a stunning design.

“With regular advancements in technology, the requirements of the Indian consumer have also become advanced. We are functioning in times where people work across multiple platforms and devices at the same time. It might pose as a hassle or challenge for many, but this is where Logitech flow comes in a solution that can help one speed up processor-intensive operations and avoid distractions. Flow is aimed to give users the most innovative and efficient experience yet.” said Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head – India & South West Asia

The latest mice are part of the Logitech MX lineage, which included the Logitech MX Master Wireless Mouse and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2 Wireless Mobile Mouse. The next-gen MX mice pack even more functionality, including compatibility with Logitech Flow.

Logitech Flow

With Logitech Flow, available as a free download as part of Logitech® OptionsTM software, you can take multi-computer use to a new level. With the MX mice, you can seamlessly control up to three computers with one mouse, and even copy and paste content, images and documents between the three computers. Logitech Flow is easy to set up, and has a simple user interface.

Logitech MX Master 2S and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S

The Logitech MX Master 2S and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S feature an improved DarkfieldTM High Precision tracking, which boosts the mice cursor speed, accuracy and increases the resolution to 4,000 DPI so you can have the most versatile mouse at all times, no matter what screen you are using.

The mice also track on any surface – even glass – so you get flawless control and have an improved battery life, with a rechargeable battery that lasts for up to 70 days on a full charge, depending on usage. And when you do need to recharge, it’s fast and easy.

The Logitech MX Master 2S has a speed adaptive scroll wheel that auto-shifts from click-to-click to hyper-fast scroll, so you can scroll through long documents or Web pages with ease. Plus, you get side-to-side scrolling with a thumb wheel, and can customize additional functions with Logitech Options. The Logitech MX Anywhere 2S has a precision wheel, which lets you switch between click-to-click to hyper-fast scrolling.

Both mice are crafted to fit your hand. The Logitech MX Master 2S supports your hand and wrist in a comfortable and natural position, while the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S provides comfort and control anywhere you need – at home, at work or on the go.

Pricing and Availability

The new mice are expected to be available across leading select retail stores. The Logitech MX Master 2S are priced at INR 7995/-, and the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S for INR 5995/- only.

One additional mice that is compatible with Logitech Flow, the Logitech M585 Multi-Device available at leading select retail stores for INR 2,395/- . A highly productive wireless mice feature dual connectivity, ultra-precise scrolling and a curved design.