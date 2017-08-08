Lumina Networks Enters SDN Market

Lumina Networks, launched today in the software-defined networking (SDN) market, through its acquisition of assets associated with the SDN Controller product family from Brocade Communications Systems, Inc. Along with a leading SDN Controller solution, powered by OpenDaylight, Lumina brings a talented team of network software engineers and existing customer engagements with some of the world’s largest service providers. Offering the Lumina SDN Controller, applications, nd Network Development (NetDev) Services, Lumina is the catalyst that brings open software networking out of the lab and into production networks.

Transitioning to software-based networks can dramatically lower capital and operational costs while transforming network functionality and customer experience. Yet, the complexity of the transition from hardware to software, along with the crucial requirement of independence from vendors, has made it difficult for service providers to move beyond lab trials and into production environments. This is where open source-based networking technology can help.

Using OpenDaylight as its preferred open source controller, Lumina enables service providers to directly control their SDN implementations while providing the flexibility to develop their own solutions through their choice of vendors thus eliminating lock-in. To ensure 100 percent compatibility with OpenDaylight’s code base, Lumina contributes enhancements made to its SDN Controller back to the open source community.

Lumina also offers NetDev Services to help organizations transform their network engineering and operations team. The NetDev Services team at Lumina works with customers to jointly develop production systems using agile methods to prototype and speed through proof-of-concept and pilot phases. Lumina NetDev Services builds solutions using Lumina, open source tools or competitive products. The company’s methodologies enable customer teams to become self-sufficient in developing and managing their new open source platforms.

Lumina’s product portfolio includes: