M- tech Mobile Introduces 4G VoLTE Smartphone

M-tech mobile unveiled its latest 4G VoLTE equipped smartphone – Foto 3. Sporting a slim and stylish design, the Foto 3 offers the benefits of superior data and call quality OF 4G VoLTE, powerful battery and camera with sharp picture quality among other interesting features.

The dual sim Foto 3 comes with a 5” [ 12.7 cm] FVWGA LCD display and is powered by 1.3 GHz quad core processor, 1GB RAM and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat OS. Equipped with a powerful 2400 mAh Li-Ion battery, it offers 6-7 hrs talk time.

The M-tech Foto 3 features a 2+ VGA Dual rear camera and a VGA front camera that lets you capture life’s beautiful moments. It comes with a 8GB internal storage which is expandable up to 32 GB and packs FM radio with recording, video playback with recording, WiFi, Bluetooth and GPS among others.

Speaking on the launch, Goutam Kumar Jain, Co-Founder, M-tech Informatics Ltd, said, ‘Mobile data usage in India has witnessed an enormous spike with data consumption on the rise and millions of apps available to satiate this demand. However, internet connectivity and voice call quality are still poor owing to outdated networks and handsets. With the all-new M-tech 4G-VoLTE enabled Foto 3 internet savvy users can now avail super fast data connectivity and superior voice call quality. It blends design, durability, performance and affordability into one device setting new benchmarks in the industry. Additionally, our 600+ service centres across the country deliver all necessary support and peace of mind. We are positive that the Foto 3 will certainly appeal to our customers.’

Priced at Rs 4499, the Foto 3 comes in Black, White and Gold colours. The product is available across the country at 20,000 retail points of all formats and leading e-commerce sites.