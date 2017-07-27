Meizu Announced PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus its Latest Flagship Devices

Meizu PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus smartphones announced today with a giant leap in innovation as they offering dual screens and dual cameras.

Both the PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus feature a stunning AMOLED rear display that allows you to manage your notifications, display the music you’re listening to, or take that perfect selfie with the rear cameras while checking your look on the rear display. The wide variety of customizable wallpapers for the rear display also lets you personalize your phone to suit your style.

The dual rear cameras of both devices come equipped with 12-megapixel Sony IMX386 sensors to help you capture all your beautiful moments with ease. With the monochrome and color lenses of the PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus, you can snap stunning night images. The monochrome lens captures detail to produce quality pictures.

The front of the PRO 7 and PRO 7 Plus feature a Super AMOLED display that provides a sharp and crisp display, in Full HD for the 5.2-inch PRO 7 display and Quad HD for the 5.7-inch screen on the PRO 7 Plus. The front camera of both phones has been upgraded to a 16-megapixel sensor. The four-in-one algorithm of the camera is activated automatically in dark environments, enabling quality pictures even in low light environment.

The PRO 7 comes equipped with the Helio P25 processor, whereas the PRO 7 Plus runs on the 10nm Helio X30 processor, which greatly increases the performance while reducing power consumption at the same time. The Meizu PRO 7 comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, coupled with LPDDR4X and eMMC5.1 technology. Meanwhile, the PRO 7 Plus comes with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and offers two storage options: 64GB and 128GB, both using UFS2.1 technology.

Meizu’s pursuit of perfection can be seen in the detailed brushed texture, the enhanced edge processing of the antenna, and the new sensor and receiver design of the phones. The PRO 7 comes in a mix of unique colors of black, gold and red. The 64GB version of the PRO 7 Plus is available in matte black, space black, amber gold and crystal silver while the 128GB version of the same device is available in matte black and space black.

Both devices are equipped with mCharge quick charging technology. Coupled with quick charging and the 3000mAh battery of the PRO 7 and the 3500mAh battery of the PRO 7 Plus, the phones should give you the best combination of usage time and charging time.

Meizu is currently officially available in Brunei, Cambodia, Mainland China, Egypt, France, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Kazakhstan, Myanmar, New Zealand, Russia, South Africa, Spain, Ukraine and Vietnam.