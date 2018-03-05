Microsoft Is Updating Skype For Low-End Android Phones

Microsoft, the software giant has recently announced that it is rolling out an updated version of Skype for Android phones. These are those Android phones that run on an older version of the operating system.

The latest update will enhance the telecommunications application for Android mobile phone versions 4.0.3 to 5.1. In a statement, Microsoft said that this version is not heavy on disk and memory consumption. It will offer better quality audio and video for the devices along with upgraded performance. The Skype update will roll out soon in the coming weeks.

According to the reports, the update resembles the approach Google took for Android Go; It requires less processing power and RAM. As in regions where there is limited internet connectivity, apps with such specs can only perform well.

Moreover, Skype is not the only to get such an update. Last year, Facebook and Twitter too rolled out the lite versions for Android. This step was taken to ease the life of people who live in areas where the latest smartphones and updates are not readily available.