Microsoft Kaizala Eases Communication And Work Management

Microsoft India today announced the launch of Microsoft Kaizala. It is a mobile-only product designed for large group communications and work management. It is developed for organizations to offer seamless communication, simple collaboration and complete task.

Microsoft Kaizala would bring together desktop users and mobile-only users who may be within or outside their organizations. Microsoft India also announced the launch of its enterprise version, Kaizala Pro that allows organizations to have full administrative control of their groups.

Kaizala helps organizations connect with large numbers of people inside and outside their organization, easily coordinate tasks across the value chain, and gain actionable insights. Microsoft Kaizala users can simply get connected using their mobile phone numbers as their primary unique ID. Microsoft Kaizala is powered by Microsoft Azure, Microsoft’s trusted cloud platform. The product is enterprise ready.

Microsoft is deeply aligned to the vision of Digital India and sees technology playing a pivotal role in India’s accelerated growth. Kaizala aims to connect this mobile-first and mobile-only work force and enable collaboration and work management.

Microsoft Kaizala has seen significant adoption among Indian organizations such as YES Bank, Apollo Telemedicine, Republic TV, United Phosphorous Limited and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, who are currently piloting the solution for their internal teams. In addition, the Government of Andhra Pradesh is one of the first government organizations to use Kaizala for real time governance. More than 30 government departments and over 70,000 users in the State Government use Microsoft Kaizala for day-to-day work.

Microsoft Kaizala Pro has additional features that include user and group management, system integration and automation using Microsoft Kaizala APIs, advanced reporting and analytics, ability to publish custom actions, ability to create public groups, and organizational profile and directory.

Starting today, Microsoft Kaizala is available in India as a free download on iOS and Android phones. Microsoft Kaizala Pro is available to purchase standalone at a list price of INR 130 per user per month.