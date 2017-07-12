Microsoft R Server 9.1 Now Generally Available within Azure HDInsight

Microsoft R Server 9.1 on Azure HDInsight is generally available. With this, it brings more power to the cloud on Spark 2.1 on HDInsight 3.6.

This release of R Server on HDInsight includes the following features:

State of the art new parallel machine learning algorithms on Spark and Hadoop

Pre-trained cognitive models

Interoperability between RevoScaleR, Sparklyr and H2O in a single Spark application

A framework for executing massively pleasingly parallel workloads on Spark in an efficient and easy manner

Expert data scientists are adopting Advanced Analytics (AA) and Machine Learning (ML) at a rapid pace. This pace can be significantly increased when enterprise-grade AA and ML are available within environments where the customers’ data is, infusing intelligence into mission-critical applications is made much easier and, enterprises can turn to a single vendor to make the world of AA and ML synthesized and supported with the SLAs they have come to expect. Microsoft R Server 9.0, release includes significant innovations such as: