Microsoft R Server 9.1 Now Generally Available within Azure HDInsight

Microsoft R Server 9.1 on Azure HDInsight is generally available. With this, it brings more power to the cloud on Spark 2.1 on HDInsight 3.6.

This release of R Server on HDInsight includes the following features:

  • State of the art new parallel machine learning algorithms on Spark and Hadoop
  • Pre-trained cognitive models
  • Interoperability between RevoScaleR, Sparklyr and H2O in a single Spark application
  • A framework for executing massively pleasingly parallel workloads on Spark in an efficient and easy manner

Expert data scientists are adopting Advanced Analytics (AA) and Machine Learning (ML) at a rapid pace. This pace can be significantly increased when enterprise-grade AA and ML are available within environments where the customers’ data is, infusing intelligence into mission-critical applications is made much easier and, enterprises can turn to a single vendor to make the world of AA and ML synthesized and supported with the SLAs they have come to expect.  Microsoft R Server 9.0, release includes significant innovations such as:

  • New machine learning enhancements and inclusion of pre-trained cognitive models such as sentiment analysis & image featurizers
  • SQL Server Machine Learning Services with integrated Python in Preview
  • Enterprise grade operationalization with real-time scoring and dynamic scaling of VMs
  • Deep customer & ISV partnerships to deliver the right solutions to customers
  • A panoply of sources to help you get started with ease
