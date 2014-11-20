Mobile Apps

Celebrate This Valentine’s Day with your Family

Mobile Apps News
February 13, 2018

Valentine’s day is all about spreading and expressing love with your dear ones. But somewhere amidst the daily rat race with the world, we don’t realize the  boundaries we have ...

Apps for Solo Travellers

5 Must have Apps for Solo Travellers

Mobile Apps
February 1, 2018

When you are planning to travel alone, your smartphone can be your best friend, caretaker, travel planner, and probably the only lifeline. That means your smartphone must be loaded with ...

LIKE APP brings new EDM and 4D Magic features

Hot Downloads Mobile Apps News & Launches
January 30, 2018

LIKE App, the leading video application equipped with the state-of-the-art technology, brought out some new features like EDM (electronic dance music) filter setting and 4D Magic to enrich music video ...

Sagoon App Launch

Shraddha Kapoor Introduces Sagoon

Mobile Apps News & Launches
January 10, 2018

To manage today’s lifestyle, people entertain themselves with social networking apps to connect with their friends and family. However, every social media app has its own limitations – different sets ...

sachin saga, mobile cricket game

JetSynthesys’ Sachin Saga Cricket Champions: Revisiting Master Blaster

Developers Mobile Apps Trends Watch
January 4, 2018

Within less than a week of its release, JetSynthesys’ Sachin Saga Cricket Champions has become one of the top-most downloaded games on Google Play.  The game was launched on 7th December ...

India Migration App

Qlik Introduces India Migration App

Mobile Apps News & Launches
December 18, 2017

Qlik has announced the launch of its India Migration app. The platform utilizes the newest official data from Census India to track and visualise migration trends all over urban and ...

JOBS

Here you go, fabulous jobs that suits you is a click away.

Mobile Apps
December 18, 2017

In India every individual is looking for a new position in their job and has hundreds of opportunities right at their fingertips. Right now It’s become a job seeker’s market. All you need ...

Cheetah Mobile

Cheetah Mobile Wants India To Say ‘Cheez’ With Its New Short Video App

Mobile Apps News & Launches
December 11, 2017

Cheetah Mobile introduces Cheez. Cheez is a new social video mobile app to design, share and discover short videos, which are 17 seconds long. Cheez introduces a vast range of ...

True Balance

True Balance Introduces Mobile Wallet Service

Mobile Apps News & Launches
December 7, 2017

True Balance added a mobile wallet feature marking its entry into the fintech business in India. Having received a nod of approval for wallet license from the Reserve Bank of ...

Mobycy -

Mobycy Successfully Introduces India’s First Dockless Bicycle Sharing App

Mobile Apps News & Launches
December 7, 2017

Mobycy has launched India’s first dockless bicycle sharing app on Google Play Store. Bringing a unique ‘Uber for Bicycles’ model in India, Mobycy’s app allows users to discover a ...

gaana music app

Gaana Music App – The First Music App To Cross 50 Million Monthly Active Users

Entertainment Mobile Apps News
December 4, 2017

Did you Know? Gaana music app has access to more than 50 thousand songs with no bar on Indian, International or regional music content. The users of the app ...

Mobile App Development Platforms

Top 5 Best Mobile App Development Platforms for Small Businesses in India

Mobile Apps Tech & Trends
December 4, 2017

The Top 5 Best Mobile App Development Platforms for Small Businesses in India where you can create an app for your business instantly. Instappy.com Instappy.com is a built for success cloud-based DIY ...

Mobile App

Your Favorite Mobile Apps Are Taking The Upgrade Road

Mobile Apps smartphones Social Media
November 29, 2017

Changing with time is the vital key to live a happy, healthy and wealthy life. Similarly, updating your techie gadgets on a constant basis is of prime importance to avail ...

Cheetah Mobile - Photo Grid

Cheetah Mobile Introduces PhotoGrid Lite in India

Mobile Apps News
November 29, 2017

The popular photo collage app PhotoGrid is getting a spinoff designed specifically for the India market. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has launched the lite version of its photo editing app, PhotoGrid. ...

BankBazaar.com, mobile app, fuel rate trackers, better visualisation

BankBazaar revamps mobile app to simplify all your financial needs

Mobile Apps
November 21, 2017

BankBazaar.com has revamped its mobile app with a host of new improvements. These include gold/silver and fuel rate trackers and personalised graphs for better visualisation of expenses in the Personal ...

Hike Messenger

Hike Wallet becomes the fastest growing Wallet in India in just 5 months

Mobile Apps News
November 17, 2017

Hike Messenger, India’s first homegrown messaging app today announced Hike Wallet crossing 5 million transactions every month. The Hike Wallet has seen a  growth of over 30% month-over-month, in just ...

Cuemath

Cuemath gamifies Math Education by introducing the first ever ‘Mathematical Universe’

Mobile Apps News Other Products
November 15, 2017

This Children’s day, Cuemath launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Mathematical Universe’ for students across K-8 to engage them better in order to strengthen their foundation in the subject. All Cuemath’s 20,000 students will ...

Mobile apps

10 Apps that Made India ‘appy in 2017

Mobile Apps News smartphones
November 13, 2017

Delve into the Universe of mobile applications and learn which ones made it to the list of 10 most popular apps of 2017. Ever wondered about the day when your mobile ...

NowConfer App Review

NowConfer App Review: Optimum Conferencing Solution

Mobile Apps Reviews
November 3, 2017

How many times have you faced the hustle of conference call? Though various video calling apps have made our personal life easy, yet professional conference calling, voice and video, is a ...

wedding

Having a Perfect Match is Just a Click Away

Mobile Apps
October 13, 2017

The world is busy in their daily lives and the technology is helping every individual to cope up with their responsibilities towards well-wishers. Getting settle down in life is a biggest headache of each ...