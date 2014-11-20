Mobile Apps
Celebrate This Valentine’s Day with your FamilyFebruary 13, 2018
Valentine’s day is all about spreading and expressing love with your dear ones. But somewhere amidst the daily rat race with the world, we don’t realize the boundaries we have ...
5 Must have Apps for Solo TravellersFebruary 1, 2018
When you are planning to travel alone, your smartphone can be your best friend, caretaker, travel planner, and probably the only lifeline. That means your smartphone must be loaded with ...
LIKE APP brings new EDM and 4D Magic featuresJanuary 30, 2018
LIKE App, the leading video application equipped with the state-of-the-art technology, brought out some new features like EDM (electronic dance music) filter setting and 4D Magic to enrich music video ...
Shraddha Kapoor Introduces SagoonJanuary 10, 2018
To manage today’s lifestyle, people entertain themselves with social networking apps to connect with their friends and family. However, every social media app has its own limitations – different sets ...
JetSynthesys’ Sachin Saga Cricket Champions: Revisiting Master BlasterJanuary 4, 2018
Within less than a week of its release, JetSynthesys’ Sachin Saga Cricket Champions has become one of the top-most downloaded games on Google Play. The game was launched on 7th December ...
Qlik Introduces India Migration AppDecember 18, 2017
Qlik has announced the launch of its India Migration app. The platform utilizes the newest official data from Census India to track and visualise migration trends all over urban and ...
Here you go, fabulous jobs that suits you is a click away.December 18, 2017
In India every individual is looking for a new position in their job and has hundreds of opportunities right at their fingertips. Right now It’s become a job seeker’s market. All you need ...
Cheetah Mobile Wants India To Say ‘Cheez’ With Its New Short Video AppDecember 11, 2017
Cheetah Mobile introduces Cheez. Cheez is a new social video mobile app to design, share and discover short videos, which are 17 seconds long. Cheez introduces a vast range of ...
True Balance Introduces Mobile Wallet ServiceDecember 7, 2017
True Balance added a mobile wallet feature marking its entry into the fintech business in India. Having received a nod of approval for wallet license from the Reserve Bank of ...
Mobycy Successfully Introduces India’s First Dockless Bicycle Sharing AppDecember 7, 2017
Mobycy has launched India’s first dockless bicycle sharing app on Google Play Store. Bringing a unique ‘Uber for Bicycles’ model in India, Mobycy’s app allows users to discover a ...
Gaana Music App – The First Music App To Cross 50 Million Monthly Active UsersDecember 4, 2017
Did you Know? Gaana music app has access to more than 50 thousand songs with no bar on Indian, International or regional music content. The users of the app ...
Top 5 Best Mobile App Development Platforms for Small Businesses in IndiaDecember 4, 2017
The Top 5 Best Mobile App Development Platforms for Small Businesses in India where you can create an app for your business instantly. Instappy.com Instappy.com is a built for success cloud-based DIY ...
Your Favorite Mobile Apps Are Taking The Upgrade RoadNovember 29, 2017
Changing with time is the vital key to live a happy, healthy and wealthy life. Similarly, updating your techie gadgets on a constant basis is of prime importance to avail ...
Cheetah Mobile Introduces PhotoGrid Lite in IndiaNovember 29, 2017
The popular photo collage app PhotoGrid is getting a spinoff designed specifically for the India market. Cheetah Mobile Inc. has launched the lite version of its photo editing app, PhotoGrid. ...
BankBazaar revamps mobile app to simplify all your financial needsNovember 21, 2017
BankBazaar.com has revamped its mobile app with a host of new improvements. These include gold/silver and fuel rate trackers and personalised graphs for better visualisation of expenses in the Personal ...
Hike Wallet becomes the fastest growing Wallet in India in just 5 monthsNovember 17, 2017
Hike Messenger, India’s first homegrown messaging app today announced Hike Wallet crossing 5 million transactions every month. The Hike Wallet has seen a growth of over 30% month-over-month, in just ...
Cuemath gamifies Math Education by introducing the first ever ‘Mathematical Universe’November 15, 2017
This Children’s day, Cuemath launched a first-of-its-kind ‘Mathematical Universe’ for students across K-8 to engage them better in order to strengthen their foundation in the subject. All Cuemath’s 20,000 students will ...
10 Apps that Made India ‘appy in 2017November 13, 2017
Delve into the Universe of mobile applications and learn which ones made it to the list of 10 most popular apps of 2017. Ever wondered about the day when your mobile ...
NowConfer App Review: Optimum Conferencing SolutionNovember 3, 2017
How many times have you faced the hustle of conference call? Though various video calling apps have made our personal life easy, yet professional conference calling, voice and video, is a ...
Having a Perfect Match is Just a Click AwayOctober 13, 2017
The world is busy in their daily lives and the technology is helping every individual to cope up with their responsibilities towards well-wishers. Getting settle down in life is a biggest headache of each ...