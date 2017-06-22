MSI opens first Exclusive Store in Kolkata

MSI announced its’ first exclusive store in partnership with Supreme the IT Mall in Kolkata. With the dedication to India market, MSI focuses on user experience. MSI believes only by experiencing its product, gamer will understand what it is like to game with genuine gaming laptop with numerous gaming features (Built-in Steelseries keyboard, Nahimic audio enhancement technology, Cooler boost technology…etc). Gamers can simply visit the store and get their hands on these cutting-edge gaming laptops.

Experience Virtual Reality Gaming with MSI Latest VR Ready Product at MSI Exclusive Store: As all MSI products are built to the highest standards, gamers could enjoy ultimate gaming experience on MSI products, even for Virtual Reality (VR). To bring the joy to all the gamers in Kolkata, MSI is pleased to bring its’ latest VR backpack, VR one, to the in-shop event on June 22 2017. MSI breathtaking VR ready product, VR one is powered by the latest 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7820HK processor and NVIDIA extreme level GTX1060 graphics card. Users get to move around and enjoy VR with full movement and total immersion due to the cordless design. No more worries about accidently unplugging the wires between the VR display and the PC. MSI Backpack PC renders greater mobility and freedom for VR gaming.

A Special Promotion – On All Gaming Laptops

To celebrate the launch of MSI New Store in Kolkata, MSI will be offering a special deal for all the gamers in Kolkata. Limited number of MSI Gaming Headset will be given away as a gift with any gaming Laptops purchase (G series) at the store.

A special Promotion offer only available exclusively at MSI store, Supreme the IT Mall!