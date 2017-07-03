.NET Core 2.0 Preview 2 now available

Microsoft’s .NET Core 2.0 and SDK 2.0 latest preview is now available to download and testing. .NET Core is Microsoft’s modular platform for web apps and services, and it supports Windows, Linux and Mac.

“Today, we are announcing .NET Core 2.0 Preview 2. We have made improvements that we want to share and that we would love to get your feedback on. You can develop.NET Core 2.0 apps with Visual Studio 2017 Preview 15.3, Visual Studio for Mac or VS Code.” Rich Lander, program manager at Microsoft,

ASP.NET Core 2.0 Preview 2 is also releasing today and takes advantage of the improvements in .NET Core 2.0 and Visual Studio 2017.

You can download and get started with .NET Core 2.0 Preview 2 right now, on Windows, Linux and macOS:

The preview release is now available with Azure App Service, moves Docker images to Debian Stretch, supports SUSE Linux Enterprise Server and macOS High Sierra, provides quality and performance improvements, includes reference .NET Framework libraries from .NET Standard, and .NET Standard NuGet Packages no longer have required dependencies. In addition, the 2.0 preview addresses all of Preview 1’s issues.