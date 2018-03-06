NETGEAR Launches Two Revolutionary 5-Speed Multi-Gigabit Switching Products In India

NETGEAR is expanding its family of industry-first 5-speed Multi-Gigabit Switching Products by launching XS724EM and XS505M Switches in India.

The new NETGEAR 5-Speed switches operate at 100Mbps, 1Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 5Gbps, or 10Gbps. Through an intuitive interface, the Multi-Gigabit switches provide easy, reliable and affordable connectivity with granular per-port bandwidth control and traffic monitoring without needing to install expensive new cabling to alleviate speed barriers. The five speeds per Ethernet port make them the most flexible and affordable 10-Gigabit/Multi-Gigabit switches in the market.

XS724EM 24-Port 10- Gigabit/Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Smart Managed Plus Switch with 2 SFP + Ports, Rackmount- Rs.1.9 lakhs

XS505M 5-Port 10-Gigabit/Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Unmanaged Switch with SFP+ Port – Rs. 42000

Modern high-performance networking devices such as network cards, gaming PCs, desktop PCs, servers, NAS storage and AC Wave 2 Wireless Access Points now offer both 2.5-Gigabit or 5-Gigabit connectivity. Other 10-Gigabit switches provide a standard 1-Gigabit connectivity to any device requiring less than 10Gbps, but NETGEAR Multi-Gigabit Switches provide additional options for 2.5 and 5Gbps.

So, businesses are able to combine legacy Ethernet speeds like 100 Mbps or 1Gbps, with 10Gbps and now 2.5 and 5Gbps, so that all of the devices in your business, small office or home can run at their individual highest speeds. NETGEAR has designed these switches to be plug-and-play, making them capable of easily leveraging the full potential of performance and coverage offered by the latest high-speed devices.

Each of the intelligent multi-speed copper Ethernet ports on the switches automatically detects the speed requested by the connected device and the quality of the cabling and provides the appropriate connection at one of the five speeds. The ports can be connected with regular Cat5E Ethernet cables, without the need to upgrade to Cat6 wiring, thereby reducing wiring costs and hassle. Each switch also has two SFP+ fiber ports with 1-Gigabit or 10-Gigabit connectivity that’s ideal for providing a high-speed uplink to your core network.

Both the Switches go beyond basic network connectivity by adding REVS (Reliability, Enhanced Control, Visibility, and Security) values to any SMB network.

Reliability — Link Aggregation and Loop Prevention assure that the SMB networks are up and running to minimize possible downtimes.

— Link Aggregation and Loop Prevention assure that the SMB networks are up and running to minimize possible downtimes. Enhanced Control —Improves your network performance with VLAN, QoS and Multicast Support.

—Improves your network performance with VLAN, QoS and Multicast Support. Visibility — Identifies any possible cable issues or abnormal traffic behavior with cable health test and port statistics.

— Identifies any possible cable issues or abnormal traffic behavior with cable health test and port statistics. Security — Protects SMB networks for possible threats through Auto DoS and Storm Control.

Both the new XS724EM and the XS505M Switches can operate either in silent mode or with a quiet fan. This whisper-quiet feature, combined with the smaller form factor of the 5-port XS505M and its flexible, rackmount and desktop mounting options, makes the XS505M especially ideal for smaller spaces.

“Nowadays new devices on your network operate each at their own speed for optimum performance. With NETGEAR, your newest devices are able to reach their zenith in performance because of our new 5-Speed Switches which automatically can sense and adjust to the appropriate speed on a per port basis, over existing cabling and making it more cost-effective at the same time.” said, Marthesh Nagendra, Country Manager, India and SAARC, NETGEAR

The new Multi-Gigabit Smart Managed Plus Switches deliver the full set of powerful features of other NETGEAR Smart Managed Plus Switches — including network monitoring, traffic prioritization, and network segmentation — to small businesses who want more visibility and control on top of plug-and-play connectivity. Easy-to-use web browser-based management GUI makes advanced setup simple. Features include:

QoS, VLAN and network monitoring

Auto “denial-of-service” (DoS) prevention

Cable test, loop prevention and broadcast storm controls

IGMP snooping v1, v2 and v3 support for multicast optimization

Rate limiting and priority queuing for better bandwidth allocation

Port mirroring for network monitoring

Link Aggregation (static, LACP) to add redundancy and increase speed in your connections

Energy efficient Ethernet (IEEE 802.3az) for maximum power savings

Pricing and Availability:

XS724EM and XS505M switches are available through authorized NETGEAR partners, other reseller channels and e-commerce portals at a price of INR 1.9 Lakhs and INR 42,000 respectively.

All NETGEAR Multi-Gigabit Ethernet Switches are supported by the industry-leading ProSAFE Lifetime Hardware Warranty including Lifetime Next Business Day shipping for part replacement and Lifetime Technical Support options.