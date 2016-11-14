Networking

“The Security Fabric is an architectural approach to cybersecurity”-Fortinet

February 20, 2018

Fortinet talks about its solutions, services and its future roadmap. What will be the main focus areas for ...

Zyxel

Zyxel Approaches WiFi Challenges with New Wireless Access Points

November 28, 2017

Zyxel Communications launched three new 802.11ac Wave 2 wireless access points— NWA1123-ACHD, NWA5123-ACHD and WAC6303D-S — to take on the challenges faced by today’s 802.11ac Wave 2 WiFi networks. While early ...

D-Link (India) Limited

Tushar Sighat appointed as Managing Director of D-Link India

November 14, 2017

D-Link at its recently concluded board meeting announced Tushar Sighat as its new Managing Director, while he continues with his position as CEO of the company. With this Sighat will ...

sonicwall

SonicWall Stopping More than 1,000 New Unique Malware Variants Per Day

October 5, 2017

SonicWall has announced that its Capture Advanced Threat Protection (ATP) service — a cloud-based, multi-engine network security sandbox — achieved tremendous success in finding and stopping new malware variants and drove dramatic ...

huawei

Huawei Starts 5G Collaboration with Intel

September 22, 2017

Huawei announced a partnership with Intel and launched the 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) based Interoperability Development Testing (IODT), to verify the 5G technologies and degree of maturity. The partnership ...

Orbi RBK40 - Wifi System

Orbi WiFi System with Innovative Tri-band WiFi

September 20, 2017

NETGEAR, Inc. is expanding its multi-award winning Orbi Home Tri-band WiFi System with two new offerings designed specifically for smaller to mid-sized homes. These new additions join the CES® 2017 Innovation Award Honoree ...

Nebula

Zyxel amplifies Nebula range to move networking into cloud

June 29, 2017

Zyxel Communications has announced the expansion of its Nebula cloud networking solution. The new additions include a limited lifetime license, forum support, and new models and features. Managed Service Providers ...

Zyxel WRE6505 Wireless AC750 Range Extender Review

June 14, 2017

Usually, we put our Wi-Fi at one common place from where we all can access that, but due to this simple management, most of the places become dead zones, where ...

Qlik

Qlik Unveils New Analytics in Latest Version of Qlik Sense

May 17, 2017

Qlik has previewed Qlik Sense June 2017 , the newest release ofitsnext-generation application for self-service business intelligence (BI) and visual analytics.  Built on a fully integrated, cloud-ready platform, and powered ...

HPE Extends Solutions for SAP Applications

May 16, 2017

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has recently announced new compute, storage and networking solutions running SAP HANA and SAP Leonardo to help customers accelerate real-time analytics. Leveraging an extensive portfolio of assets, ...

Mojo Networks announces the Launch of Mojo Aware Cognitive Wi-Fi in India

May 11, 2017

Mojo Networks recently introduced Mojo Aware, an advanced Cognitive WiFi platform that harnesses the power of cloud, big data, automation, and self-awareness to deliver a pristine experience to WiFi users. For ...

Rockstor NAS/Cloud Server Installation

May 10, 2017

A quick and easy way to get Open source NAS enables Cloud storage Server is Rockstor, a powerful alternative to public cloud storage. Build and manage your own Linux & ...

ACT Fibernet Launches 1 Gbps Fiber Optics-backed Broadband in Hyderabad

March 31, 2017

Bengaluru-based ACT (Atria Convergence Technologies) Fibernet, with a customer base of 1.2 million and currently the largest non-telco ISP in India has earned the distinction of being the first to ...

Digisol DG-BR5400QAC Review

March 22, 2017

Digisol DG-BR5400QAC  is an IEEE 802.11ac wireless router that can easily use for sharing an Internet resource and files such as HD video, music, and documents. DG-BR5400QAC uses Quad 5dBi ...

Network tools

9 Open Source Tools For Network Monitoring and Management

March 21, 2017

Managing the network could be a headache, especially when you don't have the right tool. There are plenty of network monitoring tools available which lets you identify loopholes and ...

VMware vCloud NFV 2.0: Helps Develop 5G and IoT Ready Networks for Telcos

March 14, 2017

  VMware announced VMware vCloud NFV (Network Functions Virtualisation) 2.0 for global communications service providers (CSPs). The vCloud NFV is an ETSI-compliant fully integrated, modular and multi-tenancy NFV platform. The vCloud ...

Nokia and Airtel to Collaborate on 5G and IoT Applications

March 1, 2017

Nokia and Bharti Airtel have agreed to create a strategic roadmap for network evolution to the 5G technology standard and management of connected devices. Under a new agreement, Nokia and Airtel ...

Linksys RE4100W N600 Review: Dual-Band Wireless Range Extender

January 17, 2017

The position of our Wi-fi router usually coincides with our comfort zone, such that most of our devices receive maximum signal strength in their natal spots. Moving out of this ...

Kingston Mobilelite Pro Review: Linking Your Surroundings for Cross-device Wi-fi File Storage and Sharing

Kingston Mobilelite Pro Review: Linking Your Ecosystem for Cross-device Wi-fi File Storage and Sharing

January 16, 2017

We char our eyes viewing mostly media online, but physical storages are still a big participant in our consumption habits. We don’t, although, stroll with thumb drives for every useful ...

Google’s WiFi to Hit 100 More Railway Stations this New Year

January 2, 2017

Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google declared to provide WiFi facilities to 400 railway stations in India last September. The company counted that this massive plan would cover 10 million passengers ...