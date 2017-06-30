The New Entry-Level DSLR Canon EOS 200D Laucnhed By Canon

Canon announced the launch of the EOS 200D, the entry-level DSLR including Dual Pixel CMOS AF, 24.2-megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor and the latest DIGIC 7 image processor. Equipped with a high-resolution 24.2-megapixel APS-C size CMOS sensor, users will be able to achieve crisp pictures with the flexibility of cropping images without compromising on image quality.

With the latest DIGIC 7 image processor, the standard ISO speed reaches 25600. This helps in reducing motion blur caused by slow shutter speeds, which is common especially under low light conditions. Some examples include capturing children at play in the evenings or shooting an indoor sporting activity.

Users can achieve extremely fast focusing during Live View and movie shooting, with the Canon-developed Dual Pixel CMOS AF. The Live View Servo AF allows users to track the subject constantly and shoot at a continuous shooting speed of up to 3.5 frames per second (fps). A quieter and smoother video footage can also be achieved when paired with a lens with Stepping Motor (STM).

Equipped with a Vari-angle touch screen LCD monitor, a fully articulated screen that allows users to experiment with creative image compositions from diverse angles. The combination of Vari-angle LCD monitor and Dual Pixel CMOS AF further enables the EOS 200D to deliver smooth and expressive movies in full HD quality at 60p.

With just a single touch on the menu screen, selfies can be achieved. In the Selfie Mode, settings such as background defocus, brightness and smooth skin effect are automatically adjusted to frame the best selfies shot. Coupled with the Vari-angle touch screen LCD monitor, users will have flexibility in composition from different angles and find ease of use in achieving good quality self-portraits.

The compact camera body is designed to provide an enhanced grip to ensure a secure grasp. Additionally, its body is overlaid with a grain finish for a premium feel. To conform to the smooth outline of the camera body and reduce protrusions, the mode dial now fits seamlessly to the camera’s surface. The internal structure of the EOS 200D was also remodelled to achieve the compact and nimble form for better design integration. For example, the circuit board for flash was downsized to keep the weight light.

The EOS 200D is available in classic black.

Easy Connectivity and Sharing

With Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity, users can transfer images and videos from EOS 200D to the smart devices and upload them onto the Canon Image Gateway, social media platforms, and cloud storage. And by using the Canon Camera Connect app, users have real-time control of camera settings such as shutter speed, focus selection and self-timer and more. Additionally, it came with a dedicated Wi-Fi button for hassle-free connection at a single touch.

The built-in Bluetooth low energy technology which maintains a constant connection to a compatible smart device at a low power consumption. With this constant connection, users can view images, start a remote capture from the camera, even when the camera is in Auto Power Off mode. Smart devices with Bluetooth can wake the camera up, and switch to Wi-Fi for browsing and view images or perform remote capture (with Live View).

Users can also use Bluetooth to perform basic remote capture (no Live View), control image playback and slide show when the camera is connected to a TV or projector via smart devices.

Product specifications

EOS 200D

Image sensor: 24.2 Megapixel APS-C CMOS sensor Imaging processor: DIGIC 7 ISO speed: 100-12800 (expandable to 25600) Continuous shooting speed: Approx. 5 fps Maximum video quality: Full HD 60p Auto-focus: 9-point AF (Center point: cross-type, vertical line sensitive when supporting f/2.8) Wi-Fi / NFC/ Bluetooth: Yes LCD 3.0-inch Vari-angle touch panel (approx. 1.04 million dots) Dimensions : Approx. 122.4mm(W) x 92.6mm(H) x 69.8mm(D) Weight : Approx. 406g (body only)

The pricing of the EOS 200D with an EF-S18-55 IS STM kit lens is INR 47,495.00/u incl. of all taxes. It is also available in a double zoom kit consisting of the camera with an EF-S18-55 IS STM + EF-S55-250 IS STM lens at INR 60,495.00/u incl. of all taxes.

The EOS 200D will be available in stores at the end of July.