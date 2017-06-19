The New Kirin 960 All set To Launch in India

The Kirin 960 is all set to launch in India soon. It aims to provide a smoother, faster, more secure Android experience and will offer revolutionary performance, efficiency, and security in a wide range of applications, such as gaming, photography, and calling.

The Kirin 960 incorporates the latest Cortex-A73 processor, Mali-G71 graphics chip, and UFS 2.1 storage technology to deliver a faster user experience. This is the first commercial deployment of the A73 core, which packs incredible boost performance while curbing power consumption by 15 percent. It will not only maximize power but also increase the speed to ensure that the device runs efficiently over time.

The Kirin 960 sets a new standard for endurance time and allows augmented reality (AR) games to be enjoyed by consumers. It is also the first chipset to support Vulkan, the all-new graphics standard that leverages the true performance of the multi-core GPU. It provides a complete solution based on the Android Nougat version of Vulkan, adopting the Vulkan standard so that the octa-core GPU performance is maximized. It also offers exceptional virtual reality (VR) performance and can render 2K video at 90 fps with an MTP lag of less than 18ms.

The Kirin 960 continues to provide base layer optimization of traditional Android with a better CPU, GPU, and storage hardware performance. It highlights a fine balance between performance and power consumption. Its i6 coprocessor, which is a part of the Kirin960’s ‘big, little, tiny’ architecture, offers 30 percent higher memory capacity, allowing it to run more services. It not only brings a new dual camera experience by adopting the latest dual camera technology, with upgraded visual features but also incorporates the latest audio chip solution Hi6403 to provide a better music playback experience.

Smartphones have gone beyond being simply communication devices. A premium quality processor is necessary to ensure that the devices perform flawlessly.

The new Kirin 960, which is also the world’s first chip with finance-level security, will likely be featured in Huawei’s upcoming smartphone scheduled to be launched in the coming weeks. With its in house operating system and Kirin 960, Huawei’s next device will surely be ticking off all the boxes perfectly by bringing together best-in-class hardware and software, from optical lenses to sensors, to image processing algorithms, empowering users to capture the highest-quality images.