New Lenovo Legion Series of Gaming Laptops Greets Gamers a Happy New Year, Unveiled at CES 2017

Lenovo scored brownie points earlier into the New Year with the launch of Legion Series of gaming laptops at CES 2017. The Lenovo Legion 520 and Legion 720 laptops were announced alongside a portfolio of ThinkPad X1 ultrabooks, as well as smart home and smart storage devices. This is Lenovo’s first illustrious lunge into the niche of gaming laptops. Further, Lenovo has included features such as VR and gamepad support to ensure an immersive and mesmerizing gaming experience.

These laptops marked under the Lenovo Legion sub-brand have received due attention in design which they ostensibly excel at. Sharp edges and bold patterns on the laptops are a result of what Lenovo refers to as understanding the aspirations of PC gamers. A witty prospect for gamers, these laptops come loaded with features to facilitate perfect headshots and close peek into the adventurous life of Trevor.

The Lenovo Legion 720 and 520 laptops boast top-end specifications. Both the laptops are powered by the latest (seventh) generation of Intel i7 processors along with Nvidia 10-series GPU. Buyers will get storage options to choose between a 512GB SSD or a 2TB HDD, which will come pre-loaded with Windows 10 Home operating system.

The Lenovo Legion 720 is evidently more powerful than the 520, as it features a 15.6-inch display with options of FullHD or 4K (3840 X 2160p) resolution for crisp viewing. The graphics are handled by the VR-ready Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 which promises a hypnotic experience into the gaming world. Additionally, it hosts a Thunderbolt 3 Port for lightning-fast data transfer or plug ‘n play. To make their first encounter with hardcore gamers more interesting, Lenovo included RGB backlighting in the keyboard of Legion 720.

The Lenovo Legion 720 is geared up to take on heavy games with its 16GB of RAM. Lenovo has paid attention to the sound experience by incorporating Dolby Atmos capabilities in the 720 to augment a three-dimensional sound experience. It will available for sale starting April 2017 for $1399 (roughly INR 95,400 {basis: 1 USD = INR 68.20}) for FullHD display variant. Buyers opting for the 4K display will have to shell out extra bucks for a richer display.

The Lenovo Legion 520, underpowered as compared to its pricier sibling, features a stilted 15.6-inch FullHD 1080p display, with a choice of processor among i7 and cheaper chips. Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti assumes the responsibility of the graphics performance. The keys have a single red-coloured backlight. Like the 720, the Legion 520 comes with Dolby Audio, but not Dolby Atmos. With similar storage options as the Legion 720 i.e. 512 GB SSD or 2 TB HDD, the Lenovo Legion 520 will be available for sale at $899 (approximately INR 61,300).

The Lenovo Legion 720 and 520 seem impressive prospects with Virtual Reality via HDMI, generous audio capabilities, and delightful gaming performance. The 720 allows you to attach up to four Xbox One wireless Controllers for a seamless multiplayer gaming marathon. It will be worth seeing how well it stands against likes of Alienware and Asus’ Republic of Gamers series gaming laptops. Meanwhile, you can check out Dell Inspiron 15 7559 Gaming Laptop.