News & Launches
Industry-First Fixed Price Offer Empowers Companies to Deploy an Enterprise-Ready AI Virtual Agent in Just 60 DaysMarch 9, 2018
[24]7.ai announced the industry’s first ever fixed price offer that empowers large companies to deploy enterprise-ready chatbots in just 60 days. Now, large companies in any industry can provide better ...
Aeris announces the launch of its Connected Bike SolutionMarch 9, 2018
To meet the dual need of rider safety and bike management, leading IoT platform, solutions and services provider Aeris has announced the launch of a solution that can turn bikes ...
ViewSonic Launches World’s Brightest 4K UHD ProjectorMarch 9, 2018
ViewSonic Corp introduced the PX747-4K projector to its line of award-winning home entertainment projectors today at What Hi-Fi Show in St. Regis Hotel Lower Parel, Mumbai. The series offers 3500 ...
LG Launches New Range of ACs – 59 New ModelsMarch 8, 2018
LG Electronics India announces the launch of its new range of ACs for summer 2018. The new lineup includes 59 new inverter AC Split models which are 100% ISEER compliant ...
CORSAIR Launches Carbide Series 275R PC CaseMarch 8, 2018
CORSAIR announced the launch of the new Carbide Series 275R PC Case. Combining minimalist design, and a wealth of features that make building a great-looking PC easier than ever, the 275R ...
ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Strix GL702ZCMarch 8, 2018
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announces Strix GL702ZC, world’s first gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen eight-core processor with multithreading technology for unstoppable gaming performance. This gaming beast is available at Flipkart for Pre-order. The ROG Strix ...
Invens Introduces Smartphones with Invincible FeaturesMarch 8, 2018
China-based, Invens Mobiles has recently launched its new Diamond 2, Fighter 1 and Fighter 2 budget-segment smartphones that come pre-installed with women safety applications to keep the users protected from ...
DELTA Introduces Nine Models in INX SERIES Uninterruptible Power SupplyMarch 7, 2018
Delta Electronics, Inc. announced the global launch of its INX Series, Standard Model , Extended Runtime 6A and Model Extended Runtime 16A Model. Single Phase1/ 2/ 3 kVAseries uninterruptible power ...
FiiO Introduces Dual Driver IEMs FH1 Carrying Knowles 33518 in IndiaMarch 7, 2018
FiiO announces the launch of its latest IEM the FiiO FH1 in India. The FH1 is available in 4 colours – Black, Blue, Red and Green and will carry a ...
TRANSSION Accessory Brand Oraimo Launches a Robust Product Portfolio for India MarketMarch 6, 2018
Unveiling some of the smartest accessories for India’s upwardly mobile consumers, oraimo, the exclusive accessory brand from TRANSSION Holdings, has announced the launch of its latest product range in India.
boAt unveils flagship earphones NIRVANAA TRES in IndiaMarch 6, 2018
boAt lifestyle announces the the launch of NIRVANAATRES, a triple driver earphone with High Definition audio, deep bass sound and an In-line microphone it is being touted by the company ...
Portronics Introduces “SoundDrum” – A Bluetooth Multi-function Stereo SpeakerMarch 1, 2018
Portronics brings in “SoundDrum” - a Bluetooth 4.2 Multi-function Stereo Speaker with FM and other multiple connectivity options. Bluetooth 4.2 BLE offers 250 % faster speed and much more security ...
Digital Identity App Yoti Launches In India To Make ID Verification SimplerFebruary 28, 2018
Yoti, a digital identity app, launches in India. The company’s on a mission to become the world’s trusted identity system; helping consumers and businesses fighting back against the growing ...
Toreto Launches “Bang” TOR-307 – Compact Pocketsize Bluetooth SpeakerFebruary 28, 2018
Toreto launched a very compact, affordable easy to use and attractive Bluetooth Speaker, “Bang” TOR-307. The newly launched “Bang” TOR-307 wireless Bluetooth Speaker is portable and extremely powerful that is an epitome of heart-soothing ...
Avenir Telecom in collaboration with Energizer is unveiling its first 4G SmartphoneFebruary 27, 2018
The Power Max range is expanding with the Energizer Power Max P490S 4G smartphone which comes with a smart 18:9 4.95” screen, a powerful 4000 mAh battery, 4 cameras and ...
Quantum Introduces High Capacity Power BankFebruary 23, 2018
QHMPL announces another Power bank to its successful portfolio with ‘20000mAh’, the ultra-high battery capacity, with compact looks, makes it an ideal choice for those who spend a lot of their ...
Reve Antivirus Introduces Smart SurveillanceFebruary 23, 2018
REVE Antivirus has introduced Parental Control & Smart Surveillance feature that allows parents to monitor the online activities of their kids. Parents can blacklist websites based on categories such as ...
Toshiba Introduces A Complete Range of Audio ProductsFebruary 23, 2018
Toshiba Gulf FZE entered the Audio products and accessories segment in India with the launch of a complete range of audio products including wireless and wired earphones and headphones, BT ...
Fujifilm brings X-H1 high performance camera in the X Series RangeFebruary 23, 2018
Fujifilm India Private Limited announces the launch of the opulent FUJIFILM X-H1, the mirrorless digital camera in the X Series known for its superior image quality created by Fujifilm's proprietary ...
CORSAIR Launches The New Obsidian Series 500DFebruary 23, 2018
CORSAIR unveiled a stunning new identity for its iconic Obsidian Series of enthusiast PC cases with the launch of the CORSAIR Obsidian Series 500D. Continuing the Obsidian Series' signature ...