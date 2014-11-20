News
Aeris announces the launch of its Connected Bike SolutionMarch 12, 2018
Aeris has announced the launch of a solution that can turn bikes into connected vehicles. The Aeris solution was launched on the side-lines of the ongoing IoT India ...
Trak N Tell’s Child Tracker helps you keep a watchful eye on your loved onesMarch 12, 2018
Trak N Tell are looking to help modern parents keep their children safe with the newly launched Child Tracker. The product – a device equipped with GPS tracking, ...
Estonia beckons Indian startups with e-Residency programmeMarch 9, 2018
The Republic of Estonia has a perfect solution for budding Indian entrepreneurs looking to ride the next digital wave and start up their ventures in a seamless, hassle ...
Snapchat Gets Instagram-Style Feature: Now Tag Users in Your Snap StoriesMarch 9, 2018
Tables have turned! According to TechCrunch, Snapchat has borrowed a feature from Instagram. Now you can tag your friends and other users with a mention to their profile in your ...
Spirent Launches Industry’s first 25GbE Network EmulatorMarch 9, 2018
Spirent Communications introduced the first impairment test solution for verification of Ethernet products and networks at 25GbE. The Spirent Attero-100G now includes a 25GbE delay emulator that enables equipment manufacturers to ...
Facebook Messenger Lite Gets Video Chat FeatureMarch 8, 2018
Facebook Messenger Lite app rolls out video chat feature for Android. The video chat feature now makes Messenger Lite a complete app. As its name suggests, it is a slimmed-down ...
Vivo V7+ and Vivo Y53 Prices DroppedMarch 7, 2018
Chinese smartphone company, Vivo has dropped its prices for V7+ and budget smartphone Y53. The Vivo V7+ price dropped by Rs. 2,000. IT was originally launched at Rs 21,990 and ...
Google Tez Adds On A Chat Feature To Take On WhatsApp & PaytmMarch 7, 2018
Google Tez will soon be updated with a new and simple chat feature. The chat feature is rolling out slowly and steadily for the users. Where a user would be ...
Sasken Technologies Showcased 5G, Cellular V2X, and Computer Vision & Machine Learning-based Automotive Solutions at MWC 2018March 7, 2018
Sasken Technologies Ltd. recently participated in Mobile World Congress held from February 26 to March 1, 2018, in Barcelona, Spain. At the event, Sasken showcased its expertise in the areas ...
Why Digital is the Key Driver of Disruptive Restaurant Services?March 6, 2018
Authored By: Smit Nebhwani - Founder & CEO - Voolsy Earlier, several erroneous brands would easily find a way to mislead customers with clever copywriting tricks and tactics, ...
Coursera Announces Six New Masters and Bachelors DegreesMarch 6, 2018
Coursera announced the development of six new online degrees with top universities around the world that will bring the number of programs offered on its platform to ten. ...
NETGEAR Launches Two Revolutionary 5-Speed Multi-Gigabit Switching Products In IndiaMarch 6, 2018
NETGEAR is expanding its family of industry-first 5-speed Multi-Gigabit Switching Products by launching XS724EM and XS505M Switches in India. The new NETGEAR 5-Speed switches operate at 100Mbps, 1Gbps, 2.5Gbps, 5Gbps, or ...
Microsoft Is Updating Skype For Low-End Android PhonesMarch 5, 2018
Microsoft, the software giant has recently announced that it is rolling out an updated version of Skype for Android phones. These are those Android phones that run on an older ...
Veeam Software Equips Enterprises with Business Continuity and Disaster-recovery ComplianceMarch 5, 2018
Disasters are unpredictable and seldom come with any warnings. They act as testing times for an enterprise’s IT infrastructure, putting the need of business continuity into the spotlight. Most Disaster ...
Want To Learn Machine Learning For Free? Learn with Google AIMarch 5, 2018
Google, the tech giant never fails to surprise its users. Last week, Google introduced an educational platform known as ‘Learn with Google AI’. It is a set of educational resources ...
CashKaro Launches ZoBucks.com.sg in SingaporeMarch 1, 2018
CashKaro.com is now venturing into the Singapore market with ZoBucks.com.sg. Owned by entrepreneur couple Swati & Rohan Bhargava, ZoBucks is the third arm of Pouring Pounds Pvt Ltd. The company ...
ASUS Unveils the All-New ZenFone 5 Series at MWC 2018February 28, 2018
ASUS CEO Jerry Shen unveiled the all-new ZenFone 5 Series at a special event in the Italian Pavilion at MWC 2018 in Barcelona, Spain. The lineup includes ZenFone 5Z and ZenFone ...
JVC Introduces First Tower Speaker TH DKN80February 28, 2018
JVC expands its portfolio and announces the roll out to its newest floor standing speaker for the Indian Market, ‘TH DKN80’,which offers a phenomenal value for money, a ...
Blockchain Could Have Blocked Nirav ModiFebruary 27, 2018
Deploying a Blockchain System could have prevented tampering of the SWIFT System in case of Punjab National Bank Banking sector is the engine of economic growth and any malfunction in this ...
Google rolls out ‘Symptom Search’ feature in IndiaFebruary 27, 2018
In its efforts to improve the quality of search results and to make it easier for patients to understand their medical symptoms, Google rolled out a new feature ...