NEXA Redefining Car Service in India

NEXA, which has redefined the car purchase experience since its launch by Maruti Suzuki two years ago, is now set to take the car service experience to a new level. Using design, technology and experience, NEXA Service will take forward the original promise of pampering, innovation, “global” and excitement for car customers.

Customers can look forward to plush workshops that carry forward NEXA’s design theme of “prestigious monochrome.” Use of digital technology will ensure a seamless and personalized – welcome to each customer, with a dedicated service manager from start to finish. A premium lounge equipped with digital display will enable the customer to monitor the progress of his car, while large glass walls will allow him to view it live as it is serviced on the shop floor, all this in a relaxed and comfortable setting. Technology will be leveraged to enhance transparency, providing the customer information on nature of jobs being undertaken and costs in a convenient and paperless form.

The first NEXA Service workshop has been launched at Gurugram. NEXA Service will be expanded in phases, and Maruti Suzuki expects that nearly 300 NEXA Service workshops will be in operation by 2020.

FrontThe NEXA Service Experience

Customers can make appointments with NEXA Service online or through the app. On arrival at the NEXA Service workshop, the boom barrier will open automatically (reading the RFID) and make way for the car to enter its designated service bay displaying the car registration number. The service manager, drawing on the history of the vehicle on his tablet and after discussion with the customer, will recommend the jobs to be carried out on the vehicle. A cost estimate will be shared on the tab. Once the customer approves, work begins on the car while the customer is ushered into the premium lounge.

NEXA Service delights with a Digital “Health Card” option for cars

For the first ever in India, customers will have the option to get a “health check” of their car at a dedicated “diagnostic bay” located within the NEXA Service workshop. Much like the health test report of an individual, a car health card will put out the car’s well-being on a range of parameters using digital tools. This unique, innovative option will give customers insights on how to care for their loved one (optional), and also make informed decisions on the jobs they want executed at the workshop.

Premium viewing

Customer LoungeReceived by a hostess at the premium lounge, the customer will be able to track progress of his car on a dedicated LED screen. Large glass walls at the lounge will offer a view of the car as it moves from one station to next on the shop floor. Once the car is done and ready, the dedicated service manager will inform the customer, and escort him to the vehicle delivery area. Customers can also opt to watch live video of the car being serviced, at their convenience.