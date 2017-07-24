Nexon announces LEGO Quest & Collect in Korea and the Asia regions

Games News & Launches
by July 24, 2017 0 comments

The mobile role-playing game (RPG) LEGO Quest & Collect, developed by Nexon Corp. has been released in Korea and the Asia region on the 13th.

“LEGO Quest & Collect”, which focuses on the internationally treasured LEGO® brand and themes, is developed by Nexon in partnership with TT Games and The LEGO Group.

For the first time on smartphones and tablets, players can build their own collection of LEGO Minifigures and playsets from multiple LEGO product ranges including: LEGO CITY, LEGO MINIFIGURES™, LEGO NINJAGO, LEGO CASTLE, LEGO PIRATES and more.

The Unreal 4 engine was used to create “Brick World,” a world filled with LEGO Bricks, which will be loved by all LEGO fans. The game contains many action-packed quests over a variety of unique stages where heroes can team up to save Brick World from the evil “Mad Creator”, who is trying to conquer it by stealing the “Master Brick”.

“LEGO Quest & Collect” was released in Korea and 14 other Asian countries including Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam and Malaysia (China and Japan excluded) on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. It supports five languages.

 

LEGO Quest & Collect Nexon

Related Tech Articles

Similar Posts From Tech Category
Western Digital joins hands with ‘Phillauri’ as their digital storage partner

Western Digital joins hands with ‘Phillauri’ as their digital storage partner

March 20, 2017
Binatone introduces “3G Mi-Fi Router” with Inbuilt Power Bank

Binatone introduces “3G Mi-Fi Router” with Inbuilt Power Bank

August 8, 2014
340+ 4G VOLTE Smartphones Supporting Reliance Jio, Airtel 4G and Vodafone 4G

340+ 4G VOLTE Smartphones Supporting Reliance Jio, Airtel 4G and Vodafone 4G

January 19, 2017

No Comments so far

Jump into a conversation

No Comments Yet!

You can be the one to start a conversation.

Your data will be safe!Your e-mail address will not be published. Also other data will not be shared with third person.