Nokia 105 Will be Available Across India Starting July 19

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, today announced a new, refreshed third generation Nokia 105. As company claimed, over 200 million Nokia 105s sold to date around the world, this handset now features an all new sculpted design, outstanding battery life, and improved usability thanks to its larger screen size and new tactile is and keymat. All of these enhancements come at an even lower price than before, making it more affordable than ever to get connected. With more than 1.3 billion feature phone users around the world, many from markets in Asia and Africa, the reliability and excellent value the Nokia 105 offers is set to ensure yet more people around the world can get connected. The Nokia 105 Dual SIM and Single SIM variants will be available at retail stores across the country starting July 19.

Designed to take on everyday life

Clearly inspired by the Nokia phone design heritage, the new contoured style of the Nokia 105 makes it a superb fit for your hand with a beautiful, natural shape. Featuring inherent color throughout its polycarbonate casing, minimising the visual impact of knocks and bumps, the Nokia 105 is built to take on everyday life, giving you the quality, reliability and robust design you would expect from a Nokia phone. The new island keymat features separated keys for improved usability, and the larger 1.8-inch screen delivers a better viewing experience when playing favourite games, like Snake Xenzia, which comes preloaded.

Taking full advantage of the larger screen, the Nokia 105 also comes preloaded with two try and buy games – Doodle Jump and Cross Road.

With up to 15.7 hours talk time and a month long standby, the Nokia 105 lets you talk from sunrise to sunset on just one charge. And with enough storage space for up to 500 text messages and up to 2,000 contacts, you’ll have all your essentials in your pocket.

The Nokia 105 also features the ever popular LED torchlight – simply press the up key twice to quickly turn the torch on and off.

Available in Dual and Single SIM variants, the Nokia 105 also features an inbuilt FM Radio and charges using a standard Micro USB cable (USB 2.0).

Retailing at a best-recommended buy of Rs.999 for the single SIM variant and Rs.1149 for the dual SIM variant, the Nokia 105 will be available in blue, white and black – each colour with a matte finish.