Nokia 4 To Be Launched At MWC 2018

HMD Global, a Finnish company affiliated with Nokia is inclined to launch a number of smartphones at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona on February 25. The list includes Nokia 9, Nokia 8 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and the newly leaked Nokia 4.

According to the reports, Nokia 4 will succeed Nokia 3, which was launched last year at MWC 2017. Following the leak, it has been said smartphone Nokia 4 will have a Snapdragon 450 mobile processor.

Where on the other hand, Nokia 9 is believed to be one of the major launches of the mobile company. Along with Nokia 8 pro, it is the latest flagship smartphone that Nokia plans to launch. Further, both Nokia 9 and Nokia 8 Pro are powered by Snapdragon 835 SoC.

Though, Nokia 7 Plus is expected to take all the attention. As it would be the first smartphone by the company that would have 18:9 aspect ratio.

Moreover, according to Evan Blass, American blogger, editor and phone leaker Nokia 7 Plus has a vertically aligned dual-camera at the back. It would be powered by Snapdragon 660 chipset with a 4GB RAM and 64GB storage; the Nokia phone would be a mid-range smartphone. Also, it would be an Android One mobile phone.

To further witness that how well these rumours turn into reality, we will have to wait for the Nokia press conference to be held on February 25 at MWC 2018.