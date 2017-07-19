Nokia 8 With Dual Camera Zeiss Optics Could be Launching this July 31

The Nokia 8 is also expected to feature a 5.3-inch display (2560 x 1440), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and dual-SIM models. There’s a Home Button in the front with hardware capacitive keys on either side for navigation. The volume and power keys both are seen situated on the right edge of the device, while the 3.5mm audio jack is seen sitting on the top edge.

The device will likely ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat. Also, it seems that HMD is sticking with physical keys and larger display bezels for its Nokia-branded flagship device which could make it a hard sell against the Samsung Galaxy S8 and other similar Android-powered handsets. Further, both the reports tip the high-end smartphone to launch on July 31, though it’s not yet clear where exactly the phone will be available. The reports suggest it’ll cost close to 600 euros, though that may vary by region.

The Nokia 8 first appeared by accident when a company photographer erroneously uploaded a short video containing it and another as-yet unannounced smartphone (possibly the Nokia 9).