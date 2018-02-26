Nokia To Expand Its Home Wifi Portfolio With Mesh Networking Technology

Nokia announced its plans to acquire Unium, a Seattle-based startup that creates technology for mesh Wi-Fi to ease the home networks.

Unium is a software that makes using Wi-Fi, frustration-free. A strong and secure mesh network will enhance slow and dead Wifi spots in the house.

Further, the Finnish tech giant plans to blend Unium’s fast and reliable networks into it’s end-to-end and whole Wi-Fi solution. The association of Nokia and Unium, will aim at expanding the gigabit networks within the house.

Martha Bejar, CEO at Unium commented on the acquisition, “The Unium team is excited to join Nokia and drive a unique and innovative customer experience through our intelligent Wi-Fi solution, making every customer-touch better.”

And Federico Gullen, President of Nokia’s Fixed Networks group, stated, “We look forward to having the Unium team join us. The home networking market is booming and whole-home Wi-Fi is a key enabler for this. Today’s WiFi solutions still have serious issues with sticky clients, interference, coverage gaps and capacity issues. With Unium inside, our Nokia Wi-Fi solution will deliver an unmatched user experience, going beyond what standard mesh WiFi solutions deliver today.”

Although the terms of the deal are not disclosed, the deal is expected to close in this quarter only.

Earlier, Unium assisted the Department of Defense and Google Fiber to make Wi-Fi connectivity better.

