Nokia Reenters the Indian Market with Android Smartphones

HMD Global launches next-generation of Nokia smartphones in India running on latest Android OS. Nokia brings three devices today Nokia 3, 5 and 6 catering budget market. Nokia 3 goes on sale on June 16 and will be available across top mobile retailers in India. Consumers can pre-book their Nokia 5 starting July 7 and Nokia 6 will be available exclusive on Amazon.in; registrations begin July 14.

Nokia 6: The phone combines immersive audio experience and a 5.5” full HD screen. Nokia 6 smartphone has unibody crafted from a single block of 6000 series aluminium. The smart audio amplifier with dual speakers allow consumers to experience a deep bass and unmatched clarity, whilst Dolby Atmos sound delivers a powerfully moving entertainment experience.

Nokia 6 has a fully laminated display stack delivering sunlight readability without compromising the slim form. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform and the Qualcomm Adreno 505 graphics processor, the Nokia 6 is designed to deliver premium quality entertainment with battery life to spare. The Nokia 6 is available in four distinct colours – Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper – and will be available on Amazon.in at a recommended best buy price of Rs. 14,999/-.

The new Nokia 6 is available with a special offer – Prime members get Rs. 1000 back when they purchase the device using Amazon Pay balance and all Nokia 6 customers get 80% off on Kindle eBooks up to Rs.300. Also on the new Nokia 6, using a single sign-on to pre-installed Amazon apps and deals widget, consumers get easy access to their personalized deals, content, order history, wish list, and shipment update. Amazon Prime Members can also effortlessly access tens of thousands of movies and TV shows, over 3M eBooks, free one and two-day shipping and so much more.

In addition, Vodafone consumers will get 10GB data per month @ Rs. 249 per month for 5 months on their Nokia 6. Consumers will also get Rs. 2500 off (Rs. 1800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights) on Makemytrip.com.

Nokia 5: The phone is engineered out of a single block of 6000 series aluminium and has laminated 5.2” IPS HD display with sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass. Nokia 5 brings robust structural integrity, attention to detail and the quality of a high-end flagship. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 mobile platform, Nokia 5 delivers excellent battery life, improved graphics performance. With additional features including an 8MP, 84-degree wide-angle front facing camera, Nokia 5 is available in four distinct colours – Matte Black, Silver, Tempered Blue and Copper – and will retail at a recommended best buy price of Rs. 12,899/-. Vodafone consumers will get 5GB data per month @ Rs. 149 per month for 3 months on their Nokia 5. Consumers will also get Rs. 2500 off (Rs. 1800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights) on Makemytrip.com

Nokia 3: The new smartphone features a precision machined aluminium frame forged out of a single piece of aluminium and has a fully laminated 5” IPS display with no air gap and sculpted Corning Gorilla Glass. Nokia 3 offers durability and superb clarity delivering a viewing experience that is second to none. With fewer reflections thanks to the polarised screen, the experience is crisp and clear offering unbeatable visibility even in bright sunlight. With 8MP wide aperture cameras (front and back), the Nokia 3 is available in four distinct colours – Matte Black, Silver White, Tempered Blue and Copper White – and will retail at a recommended best buy price of Rs. 9,499/-. Vodafone consumers will get 5GB data per month @ Rs. 149 per month for 3 months on their Nokia 3. Consumers will also get Rs. 2500 off (Rs. 1800 on hotels & Rs.700 off on domestic flights) on Makemytrip.com

Always Pure Android

All Nokia smartphones will be shipped with the latest pure Android OS. With guaranteed monthly security updates, Nokia smartphones will always be safe, up-to-date and clutter-free – putting choice at the heart of the consumer experience. And with the Nougat comes the latest features including Doze, which saves battery life while the phone is in a pocket or bag. The new Nokia smartphones also feature Google’s most recent innovation, the Google Assistant, building further on a great Android experience. Our teams have worked together to ensure conversations with the Google Assistant happen seamlessly on Nokia smartphones.

Channel and after sales strategy:

HMD Global has appointed over 400 distributors in India to support its range of smartphones and feature phones. Through this network, Nokia smartphones and feature phones will be available at more than 80,000 retail outlets across the country.

The company is also investing in a robust after-sales network branded Nokia Mobile Care. By June end, over 300 cities will have a Nokia Mobile Care presence. In addition, consumers will have the opportunity to avail a device pick-up/drop service in 100 more cities. For the new age millennial consumer, we will also have Nokia Mobile Care support in the form of voice and web support.