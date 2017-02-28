Now A Game That Lets You Build the Trump Wall!

With President Trump taking office, it has brought to real the possibility of building the viral Trump Wall on the Mexico border that aims to purge immigration. Imagine what the wall would look like. It is not up yet, but it is possible to have a virtual look at it if the proposition were to take place. Many think it is a $100 bn mistake whereas a mighty many believe it is an effective decision.

To Trump voters, this is also a good opportunity for them to go ahead and see what they voted for and bask in the glory of the structure that persuaded them to back Donald Trump. However, the Happy Finish visualiser does pose a slightly awkward question when it comes to the cost of the wall, by using costs researched via an MIT study. Ashish Limaye, CEO APAC, Happy Finish comments, “Like anything that requires to being constructed, the wall incurs expenses, that too of mammoth proportions of US taxpayer money. Our team in the UK created this visualiser as a tongue-in-cheek approach to show just how much money is proposed to be invested in creating a wall that simply just cannot span across the continent without a heavy cost.”

A website was created and designed, utilising Google 360 photographs, to show those curious many the scenario of such an expensive project. It is integrated with a 360° view of the landscape which can also be viewed in virtual reality (VR). You are given the choice to build the wall at four different locations namely, Tijuana, Douglas, El Paso and Brownsville. There are 3 customizable options for the wall – Height up to 70 ft., choice of materials, and finally to add a little bit of fun, choice of an image which can also be uploaded from your device. You could support Trump and upload it on your social feeds or you could also spoof the paint job with funny images – the decision is yours.

Created by Happy Finish, a creative agency specialising in interactive media such as computer generated imagery (CGI), virtual and augmented reality (VR/AR) and artificial intelligence; the website is a tool to visualize what the Trump Wall would look like in the likelihood of such a mega-structure. To view the experience, click on http://buildthatwall.tech/. Suggested to view on a handset device.