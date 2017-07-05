nubia launches Nubia N2 in India

nubia recently announced the launch of its N2 smartphone in India. The beautiful powerhouse; N2 marries Nubia’s features of superlative camera and good design with a 5000 mAh battery made stronger by Nubia’ proprietary NeoPower technology that offers exceptional optimization results on Nubia N2.

The system optimization and Nubia N2’s low power, high performance hardware configuration ensures full usage of this smartphones massive battery. It means 12 hours of web browsing, 60 hours of voice call, 41.5 hours of music, 11 hours of video streaming or 8.4 hours of gaming, all uninterrupted with ONE CHARGE

Nubia N2 carries forward Nubia’s legacy of merging aesthetics with technology. It is a super sleek device with 7.9 mm thickness. It has sharper front camera (16MP) as compared to N1 and a memory combination (4GB + 64GB) which is suitable for current generation of users.

Nubia N2 comes with 4GB RAM paired with 64GB ROM which allows simultaneous storage for 5000 16MP photos + 1000 HQ music + 5h HD video and it supports 128GB Micro SD, large capacity so you never run of storage or battery. The Nubia N2 is available in India through an exclusive partnership with Amazon www.amazon.in

N2’s 13MP rear camera uses PDAF with 0.2 seconds quick snapshot, ensuring you never miss another shot. The 3D noise reduction and low-light image enhancement combined with hand-held image stabilization produces DSLR quality digital imaging, a feature that’s now become synonymous with Nubia devices. N2 differentiates itself from other devices with LTM regional color control, accurate color rendition and smart fill light which creates sharper images. The 16MP front camera helps you capture every detail of your beauty.

The Nubia N2 carries an electronic aperture with hand-held image stabilization technology, making long exposure shots a breeze. The rear camera on Nubia N2 is equipped with a variety of special effects filters – Mucha, Fisheye, Film, Miniature and many more, letting you take fresh and exciting photos. Select the one you love, and press the shutter. The N2 carries MTK Octa-Core 64-Bit A53 architecture processor is “powerful and cool”. It makes the device respond seamlessly to graphic intensive 3D games and based on the type and level of task, the processor can intelligently deploy CPU and GPU, to reduce unnecessary core work, reducing power consumption and heating.

The N2 uses aerospace-grade aluminum, and adopts nubiArc’s special curved design so that it fits snugly on your hand. After thousands of tests and improvements, N2’s finally polished curves fit perfectly in your hand. The exquisite rounded metal back cover is a fusion of quality and class.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Eric Hu, Country Head, nubia India said, “With every Nubia product that is introduced in India, we are increasing our ability to respond to feedback of our customers. Big battery, steady performance and great camera have been universal themes around which our customers have sought improvisation from us. Keeping this in mind, we have introduced Nubia N2. With proprietary Neo Power technology, and 5000 mAh battery, this device lasts 3 days on a single charge. Nubia is overwhelmed with the affection it has received in India market and we are determined to introduce products that continue to enrich lives of our customers.”

The nubia N2 will be available in India priced at Rs. 15,999/- on Amazon.in starting from July 05, 2017 at 12:00 noon.