OnePlus 5 Becomes the Highest Revenue-grossing Smartphone on Amazon.in

OnePlus 5 becomes the highest revenue-grossing smartphone in the launch week on Amazon.in after witnessing over 3X jump in growth as compared to the brand’s previous flagship smartphone, OnePlus 3T. The latest phone, OnePlus 5 had witnessed close to 1 million ‘Notify Me’ prior to its launch earlier this month, where customers thronged to purchase the smartphone at the open sale. The OnePlus 5 has been delivered to 400+ cities in the launch week across major metro cities and smaller towns such as Rupar, Dausa, Theni to name a few

Launched on 22nd June, the OnePlus 5 is available at a starting price of Rs 32,999. The OnePlus 5 features world’s highest resolution dual camera system (16+20MP), the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and Dash Charge technology for an ultra-fast and smooth user experience.

Amazon.in has an exclusive partnership with the OnePlus brand since Dec 2014 and has successfully brought the flagship OnePlus smartphone devices to Indian customers, right from OnePlus One, OnePlus 2, OnePlus X, OnePlus 3, OnePlus 3T and now the latest flagship OnePlus 5.