OnePlus launches OnePlus 5 Soft Gold Limited Edition

OnePlus has decided to launch a limited edition Soft Gold OnePlus 5. By further developing the sandblasting process, the finish of the Soft Gold OnePlus 5 is 30% finer than that of previous OnePlus Soft Gold devices.

According to the company: It takes an average of 180 days to create and perfect a coating of soft gold. Getting a perfectly even and light color starts with running premium aluminum alloy through a diamond cutter. The surface is then sandblasted and polished with intense precision. Each second matters in this process, or the anodized color takes on a different shade. It’s an extensive process, but the result is worth it- a stunning matte finish, pleasing to see and feel.

Starting August 9th at 12:00 am IST, the limited-edition OnePlus 5 Soft Gold with 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage will be available for INR 32,999 in India through our exclusive sales partner, Amazon.in as well as on oneplusstore.in. Customers can also experience and purchase the device across OnePlus Experience stores in Bangalore, Mall of India Noida and Select Citywalk in New Delhi, while supplies last.

The OnePlus 5 Soft Gold features the highest resolution dual-camera system on a smartphone today for clearer photos than ever before. With Dash Charge, our signature powering technology, the user will always get a day’s power in half an hour. Powered by the most powerful processor, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 platform, coupled with up to 8 GB of RAM, OnePlus 5 provides a seamless combination of hardware and software. This is the only smartphone in India to offer the unparalleled user experience with its flagship snapdragon processor and highest ever RAM.

To provide our users with even more options, the Slate Gray OnePlus 5 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will also be available on Amazon.in, oneplusstore.in and across OnePlus Experience Stores in Delhi and Bangalore at INR 37,999 in India, in the upcoming weeks.