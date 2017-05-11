Online Gaming Industry to reach $1 Billion by 2021: Google, KPMG

Google India and KPMG has recently released a report, ‘Online   The report projects that the online gaming industry in India is expected to gain momentum and grow to US$1 billion by 2021, from the current US$360 million, at a growth rate of 20%. With a 117% spike in searches for online games by Indians, it is estimated that the current online gamer base of 120 million gamers in 2016 will grow to 310 million by 2021.

The report provides a detailed overview of the online gaming industry in India, its potential growth, the challenges and growth opportunities for developers. In addition to this, the report, highlights the consumer insights in terms of demographics and their gaming preference, their usage and spending patterns.

 

 

The ‘Online Gaming in India’ report is based on a primary qualitative and quantitative research executed by IMRB that covered over 3,000 respondents across 16 geographies including metro and non-metros to understand the importance of the triggers, barriers and perceptions among the online gamers and non- gamers. These geographies include Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Lucknow, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vishakhapatnam, Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Patna, Guwahati, Agartala and Shillong. The respondents are in the age group of 16-45 years who are owners of smartphones and tablets/laptop/PC with internet connection of all devices. Insights from the primary research have then been combined with KPMG in India’s proprietary sizing model as well as Google search trends and KPMG in India’s industry intelligence.

 

