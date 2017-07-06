Optoma unveils 4K UHD Home Cinema Projectors

Optoma launches two new home cinema projectors UHD65 and UHD60. Ultra HD 4K resolution brings content to life with excellent details, color, and contrast for a stunningly immersive experience.

With 8.3 million on-screen pixels, Optoma UHD65 meets the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) requirements for 4K UHD and comply with the CTA High Dynamic Range (HDR) compatible display standards.

Capitalizing on the fast switching speed of the DLP chip with XPR technology and advanced image processing, Optoma UHD65 and UHD60 deliver 8.3 million pixels to the screen without alignment issues, especially critical at 4K, with four times as many pixels as 1080p. This brings ultimate clarity to home users.

For a truly future-proofed home cinema projector, both UHD65 and UHD60 fully support HDCP 2.2, the latest evolution of copy protection, so that users can enjoy the fast-growing choice of 4K content.

Equipped with Optoma’s Amazing Color technology, which includes an enhanced color wheel and multiple modes and settings to choose from, Optoma UHD65 and UHD60 offer usersthe freedom to select the best setting for the content. Each mode has been fine-tuned by Optoma’s expert color team to ensure superior color performance. Reference mode reproduces accurate Rec.709 HDTV broadcast spec colors – ensuring reproduction of cinematic color – exactly as the director intended.

The UHD65 also boasts sophisticated PureMotion frame-interpolation technology. This advanced processing eliminates motion blur or image judder, even in high-speed action films or fast-paced sports. An RGBRGB color wheel provides accurate, true-to-life color- perfect for high-definition color reproduction. With its sleek black casing and 2,200 lumens, the UHD65 produces outstanding images for those looking for a dedicated home cinema projector.

Set-up is simple with vertical lens shift and a host of connection options such as two HDMI ports and Mobile High-Definition Link (MHL) for compatible phones and tablets. In addition, the UHD60 and UHD65 can even be turned into smart projectors by connecting a HDMI dongle like the Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV to access popular media services and stream TV shows, films and video clips, play games and share photos on the big screen.

UHD65/ UHD60 key features