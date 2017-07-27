Optoma Unveils the New Cross-over Laser Projector: ZU510T

Optoma’s new ProScene model – ZU510T features a floor to ceiling high-resolution edge-blended projection. It uses four 5,500 lumen ZU510T projectors installed at various orientations, presenting an eye-catching display on site.

The new Optoma ProScene WUXGA 5,500 lumen compact laser projector, the ZU510T, features Optoma’s new DuraCore Laser Technology with 30,000 hours light source in full brightness mode. With a light-source lifetime at 50% longer than most of its peers, the ZU510T is the ultimate choice for installation and commercial market projection solution.

This industry-leading lifetime, 30,000 hours, is achieved by using Optoma’s new DuraCore technology, implementing advanced laser diode cooling techniques and an innovative dust resistant design. Remarkably, even after 5,000 hours the ZU510T brightness shows virtually no change, which in our experience is unique in the projector industry for this class of projector.