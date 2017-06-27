Optoma Unveils New HD27 Home Entertainment Projector

TV fans, gamers and those that love to watch movies and films can now enjoy a super-sized cinema quality picture in their own home with the new Optoma HD27 projector.

Created for Full HD 1080p home entertainment, this new portable projector takes color accuracy a step further with support for industry standard Rec. 709 for high-definition color reproduction.

Gordon Wu, Assistant Vice President at Optoma APAC, said: “The new HD27 is an all-round home entertainment projector, combining high ANSI brightness with exceptional color accuracy to produce true-to-life visuals on a huge screen. The small and lightweight chassis, simple set up and integrated speakers make this extremely convenient choices, while remaining affordable over comparable products in its price range”.

Weighing less than 2.5Kg, you can take the HD27 round to a friend’s house with the optional carry bag for a sports event, movie night or games marathon for the best big screen experience anywhere with a flat surface.

HD27 key features

Full HD 1080p resolution – perfect for watching HD TV, sports, movies and gaming

Lights on viewing – 3200 lumen brightness

Amazing Color – Rec. 709 HDTV standard for accurate color

Easy connectivity – 2x HDMI and MHL support

Built-in 10W Speaker

USB power – to stream content via HDMI dongle

Lightweight and portable

Amazing Color technology

Optoma’s Amazing Color technology ensures vibrant, long-lasting and accurate colors to match any application or environment. Equipped with an enhanced color wheel and multiple modes and settings to choose from, the HD27 gives users the freedom to select the best setting for the content.

Each mode has been fine-tuned by Optoma’s expert color team to ensure superior color performance. Reference mode reproduces accurate Rec.709 HDTV broadcast spec colors – ensuring reproduction of cinematic color – exactly as the director intended.

Easy connectivity

Two HDMI inputs enable an easy setup – perfect for connecting a laptop, PC, Blu-ray player, media streamer or games console.

Smart projection

The HD27 can even be turned into a smart projector by connecting a HDMI dongle like the HDCast Pro (sold separately), Google Chromecast™ or Amazon Fire TV to play games, stream videos and share photos on the big screen in the comfort of your own home.

Built-in speakers

For added convenience, the HD27 comes complete with an integrated speaker that delivers powerful 10W audio, with exceptional sound quality. Despite the small dimensions of the projector, the level of audio created will easily fill a living space. An audio output is also included, enabling connection to external sound systems.

Gaming mode

The gaming mode setting is designed to optimize the projector for lightning response times, maximum contrast and vivid colors. This captures every detail, leaving gamers time to simply focus on winning.

HD27 Specifications

Native resolution Full HD 1080p (1920 x1080)

Contrast ratio 25,000:1

Brightness 3200 ANSI lumens

Throw ratio 1.48 – 1.62:1

Noise level 26dB

Weight 2.4kg

Dimensions 298 x 230 x 96.5mm (W x D x H)

INPUTS 2 x HDMI v1.4a + MHL

OUTPUTS 3D-sync

12V screen trigger

USB-A Power

Audio