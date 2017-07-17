Panasonic Launches P55 Max with 5000mAh battery Smartphone

Panasonic unveiled the smartphone for the connected world – the power packed P55 Max featuring a massive 5000mAh battery, metal design, Android 7.0 (Nougat) and 13MP camera with Quad LED flash for excellent low light photography. It is a perfect companion for those who are always on-the-go with its features such as a massive battery, GPS connectivity, smooth interface and an expandable memory up to 128GB.
Featuring a classy textured finish, the new Panasonic P55 Max comes with a 5.5 Inch HD IPS Display for great readability and wider viewing angles. It is powered by Android 7.0 (Nougat) OS which helps you multitask and handle multiple languages and apps simultaneously. The 1.25 GHz Quad core processor, with 3GB RAM plus 16 GB internal memory, expandable up to 128 GB and OTG supports enhance your storage options. Moreover, it comes with ZigPlay, a cool feature that keeps all your priorities at your fingertips with simple to use profiles and keeps you connected on the go at home, in the car, at work and anywhere you go. (To be received Over-the-air)
The new P55Max is integrated with 13 MP rear camera with Quad LED flash to capture stunning pictures even in low light and a 5MP front camera. For connectivity, the device has a dual SIM – 3G/4G LTE configuration, direct Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. Equipped with massive battery capacity and a fast charger ensures longer usage without a charge.
 
