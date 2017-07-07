Pebble Launches Jukebox, a Slim & Portable Bluetooth Speaker

Pebble announced the launch of JukeBox for music lovers who can flaunt it on their palm, shove it in their pocket or fasten it on their rucksack. The launch is in line with the company’s aggressive growth plans, whilst bringing a fresh perspective to the Indian market through products that are packed with performance, visual appeal and powerful feature set.

Boasting an absolutely new acoustic design, the ultra-sleek speaker weighs just 145g which makes it pretty light and portable. Pebble JukeBox is Bluetooth enabled and comes with an inbuilt microphone, which allows you to receive or make calls without disconnecting the Bluetooth connection. The in-box AUX cables let you connect with any device so that the music never stops.

The 3W speaker produces powerful sound with a heavy bass and is equipped with an external memory card to store endless playlists. It sports rechargeable batteries, which gets pumped up in mere minutes ensuring uninterrupted music on-the-go for five hours.

With up to 10meters Bluetooth mobile range, Pebble Jukebox does not restrict movement as it frees you to move around. Available in a vibrant and classic mix of blue and black, the speaker is affordably priced at MRP of Rs. 1199 and can be purchased from Pebblecart.com and the other e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon, etc.