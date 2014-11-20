Peripherals, Components and Accessories

Belkin USB 7-Port Powered Desktop Hub Review

Belkin USB 7-Port Powered Desktop Hub Review

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
February 23, 2018

Do you have multiple devices connected to your PC and has no USB port left for another one? If the answer is yes, then you need a USB hub with ...

Zakk focuses on audio category to tap the Indian Market

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Trends Watch
January 31, 2018

In a conversation with PC Quest, Business Director of Zakk, Anuj Chokra discusses about the focus areas and next of the plans for Zakk.  ...

iBall Presento 60 Wireless Presenter Review

iBall Presento 60 Wireless Presenter Review

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
December 7, 2017

The new wireless presenter from iBall- Presento 60 comes with interesting features that enable you to have productive presentations. Presento 60 is a multi-functional presenter, encased in a slim design ...

AMD RX 570 Review

AMD RX 570 Review

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
December 6, 2017

AMD's new mid-range RX 570 is designed to handle Full HD games at high performance but affordable price. The Rx 570 is also based on the Polaris technology used in ...

BELKIN

Belkin Introduces Trueclear Pro-advanced Screen

News Peripherals, Components and Accessories smartphones
November 28, 2017

Belkin announced the launch of its Trueclear Pro Advanced Screen Care (TCP) for Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 plus, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus along with Tempered Glass for ...

WD BLACK PCIe SSD Review

WD BLACK PCIe SSD Review: A Perfect Drive for Professionals and Gamers to Boost PC Performance

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
November 16, 2017

The next-generation WD Black PCIe M.2 NVMe-based SSD comes a little late in the market, but with unique features, superb read speed and at an affordable price. The M.2 SSD is ...

Kartik Bakshi, Belkin

“We are the world’s most popular tech accessory brand”

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Tech & Trends
November 10, 2017

In a one-on-one with PC Quest; Kartik Bakshi, India Head, Belkin talks the specialty of the company as an accessory brand. What are the Extension plans of Belkin in India? In terms of ...

ASUS PRIME X299-DELUXE Motherboard Review

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
October 31, 2017

ASUS's PRIME X299-DELUXE is the part of Asus X299 motherboard series and one of the most expensive to buy at this point. But ASUS's Deluxe lineup of motherboards are best in terms ...

asus-rog-strix-x299-e-gaming-board

Asus Rog Strix x299-E Gaming Motherboard Review

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
October 25, 2017

The Asus ROG Strix X299-E Gaming is an ATX motherboard with all features you would like to expect for your a gaming machine. This summer Intel has launched it's "Skylake-X" ...

Sound One 10000 mAh Power Bank Review

Sound One 10000 mAh Power Bank Review

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
October 23, 2017

The Made in India power bank from Sound One is compact in size and comes with Dual USB Port and offering superfast charging with 2.1A (Max) USB Output Ports. Having ...

Intel Optane SSD 32GB Memory (MEMPEK1W032GA) Review

Intel Optane SSD 32GB Memory (MEMPEK1W032GA) Review

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
September 20, 2017

Intel announced its Optane memory module a few weeks ago. The SSD has several capabilities to enhance the boot speed of your PC or Laptop as well as it helps ...

Zebronics

Zebronics launches its unique DJ Speakers ‘Monster Pro X15L’ with Bluetooth priced for Rs. 32,499/-

Peripherals, Components and Accessories
September 19, 2017

An occasional DJ gig, a wedding DJ, or a beginner with dreams of one day DJing, there’s one piece of gear which ...

Champion, Massive 10000mAh, Digital Power Bank,

Champion to Launch a Massive 10000mAh Digital Power Bank Z10 in Navratras

Peripherals, Components and Accessories
September 19, 2017

Champion  launches a Digital Power Bank this festive season. As the usage of smart phones, tablets and other gadgets have rapidly increased, everyone needs to charge their devices frequently while ...

iBall Zooooop Review power bank

iBall Zooooop Review: A Cute Power Bank to Juice-up Three Devices Simultaneously

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
June 30, 2017

iBall Zooooop (PB-7503C) is an intelligent PowerBank with 7500mAh battery capacity. It looks cool and cute in gold color. The power bank comes with fast charging technology, meaning you can ...

bingo technologies launches, T30 Watch

Bingo Technologies ups the style quotient with its new smart watch – Bingo T30

News & Launches Peripherals, Components and Accessories
June 19, 2017

Bingo Technologies has announced the launch of its latest smart watch BingoT30. Taking a cue from the world of fashion and technology, the trendy T30 blends offers an array of cool ...

WD My Passport Review

WD My Passport Review

Peripherals, Components and Accessories Reviews
June 7, 2017

Huge storage capacity, but in a small casing; this is the trending demand in the market. To cater the need the well-known brand WD once again announced next variant of ...

CORSAIR Launches Dust and Spill Resistant Gaming Keyboard

News & Launches Peripherals, Components and Accessories
May 30, 2017

Corsair has recently announced the new CORSAIR K68 mechanical gaming keyboard. Continuing CORSAIR's commitment to mechanical keyswitch quality, the K68 uses 100% CHERRY MX LED-lit mechanical keyswitches, combining them with ...

Corsair, GLAIVE RGB

Corsair unveils GLAIVE RGB wired Gaming Mouse

News & Launches Peripherals, Components and Accessories
May 23, 2017

Corsair has recently introduced the Glaive RGB gaming mouse recently packing a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, interchangeable thumb grips, and Omron switches promising up to 50 million clicks. The peripheral also includes ...

Brainwavz launches B200 Dual Balanced Armature Earphones in India

News Peripherals, Components and Accessories
May 10, 2017

The Brainwavz B200 earphones are designed for high performance and comfort in mind. This dual driver earphone has been tuned to produce a balanced and accurate sound signature, with little ...

Canon Launches New Handheld Wireless Laser Presenters

News & Launches Peripherals, Components and Accessories
May 3, 2017

Canon has launched a range of wireless Laser Presenters with four models: PR1000-R, PR500-R, PR100-R, and PR10-G. Speaking of the latest addition to the organizations’ product portfolio, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, CEO ...