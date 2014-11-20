Peripherals, Components and Accessories
Belkin USB 7-Port Powered Desktop Hub ReviewFebruary 23, 2018
Do you have multiple devices connected to your PC and has no USB port left for another one? If the answer is yes, then you need a USB hub with ...
Zakk focuses on audio category to tap the Indian MarketJanuary 31, 2018
In a conversation with PC Quest, Business Director of Zakk, Anuj Chokra discusses about the focus areas and next of the plans for Zakk. ...
iBall Presento 60 Wireless Presenter ReviewDecember 7, 2017
The new wireless presenter from iBall- Presento 60 comes with interesting features that enable you to have productive presentations. Presento 60 is a multi-functional presenter, encased in a slim design ...
AMD RX 570 ReviewDecember 6, 2017
AMD's new mid-range RX 570 is designed to handle Full HD games at high performance but affordable price. The Rx 570 is also based on the Polaris technology used in ...
Belkin Introduces Trueclear Pro-advanced ScreenNovember 28, 2017
Belkin announced the launch of its Trueclear Pro Advanced Screen Care (TCP) for Apple iPhone 7, iPhone 7 plus, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 plus along with Tempered Glass for ...
WD BLACK PCIe SSD Review: A Perfect Drive for Professionals and Gamers to Boost PC PerformanceNovember 16, 2017
The next-generation WD Black PCIe M.2 NVMe-based SSD comes a little late in the market, but with unique features, superb read speed and at an affordable price. The M.2 SSD is ...
“We are the world’s most popular tech accessory brand”November 10, 2017
In a one-on-one with PC Quest; Kartik Bakshi, India Head, Belkin talks the specialty of the company as an accessory brand. What are the Extension plans of Belkin in India? In terms of ...
ASUS PRIME X299-DELUXE Motherboard ReviewOctober 31, 2017
ASUS's PRIME X299-DELUXE is the part of Asus X299 motherboard series and one of the most expensive to buy at this point. But ASUS's Deluxe lineup of motherboards are best in terms ...
Asus Rog Strix x299-E Gaming Motherboard ReviewOctober 25, 2017
The Asus ROG Strix X299-E Gaming is an ATX motherboard with all features you would like to expect for your a gaming machine. This summer Intel has launched it's "Skylake-X" ...
Sound One 10000 mAh Power Bank ReviewOctober 23, 2017
The Made in India power bank from Sound One is compact in size and comes with Dual USB Port and offering superfast charging with 2.1A (Max) USB Output Ports. Having ...
Intel Optane SSD 32GB Memory (MEMPEK1W032GA) ReviewSeptember 20, 2017
Intel announced its Optane memory module a few weeks ago. The SSD has several capabilities to enhance the boot speed of your PC or Laptop as well as it helps ...
Zebronics launches its unique DJ Speakers ‘Monster Pro X15L’ with Bluetooth priced for Rs. 32,499/-September 19, 2017
An occasional DJ gig, a wedding DJ, or a beginner with dreams of one day DJing, there’s one piece of gear which ...
Champion to Launch a Massive 10000mAh Digital Power Bank Z10 in NavratrasSeptember 19, 2017
Champion launches a Digital Power Bank this festive season. As the usage of smart phones, tablets and other gadgets have rapidly increased, everyone needs to charge their devices frequently while ...
iBall Zooooop Review: A Cute Power Bank to Juice-up Three Devices SimultaneouslyJune 30, 2017
iBall Zooooop (PB-7503C) is an intelligent PowerBank with 7500mAh battery capacity. It looks cool and cute in gold color. The power bank comes with fast charging technology, meaning you can ...
Bingo Technologies ups the style quotient with its new smart watch – Bingo T30June 19, 2017
Bingo Technologies has announced the launch of its latest smart watch BingoT30. Taking a cue from the world of fashion and technology, the trendy T30 blends offers an array of cool ...
WD My Passport ReviewJune 7, 2017
Huge storage capacity, but in a small casing; this is the trending demand in the market. To cater the need the well-known brand WD once again announced next variant of ...
CORSAIR Launches Dust and Spill Resistant Gaming KeyboardMay 30, 2017
Corsair has recently announced the new CORSAIR K68 mechanical gaming keyboard. Continuing CORSAIR's commitment to mechanical keyswitch quality, the K68 uses 100% CHERRY MX LED-lit mechanical keyswitches, combining them with ...
Corsair unveils GLAIVE RGB wired Gaming MouseMay 23, 2017
Corsair has recently introduced the Glaive RGB gaming mouse recently packing a 16,000 DPI optical sensor, interchangeable thumb grips, and Omron switches promising up to 50 million clicks. The peripheral also includes ...
Brainwavz launches B200 Dual Balanced Armature Earphones in IndiaMay 10, 2017
The Brainwavz B200 earphones are designed for high performance and comfort in mind. This dual driver earphone has been tuned to produce a balanced and accurate sound signature, with little ...
Canon Launches New Handheld Wireless Laser PresentersMay 3, 2017
Canon has launched a range of wireless Laser Presenters with four models: PR1000-R, PR500-R, PR100-R, and PR10-G. Speaking of the latest addition to the organizations’ product portfolio, Mr. Kazutada Kobayashi, CEO ...