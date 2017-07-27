Portronics BEEM 100 LED Projector for Cinematic Experience at Home

Portronics launched “Beem 100” – A 100-lumen, 130-inch screen-size, 800 X 480 resolution portable LED projector. It has the ability to project multimedia content from a variety of sources on a screen size of up to 100 inches diagonally.

The projector will let you enjoy movies with family & friends in the informal comforts of home. Or you are a game wizard and want to fully immerse yourself in a 100-inch screen size as you play on your PS3, PS4 or X-Box. Just connect these consoles to the HDMI port of Beem 100.

Beem 100 can seamlessly connect to your DVD player, Micro SD card, USB drive, RGB (AV) NTSC/PAL devices and even with HDMI enabled devices like Laptops, Streaming Dongles. One can easily stream hi-definition videos from Youtube, Netflix, etc.

If you are watching a video using Beem 100 through a USB stick or Micro SD card or a laptop, you can also feed audio out from Beem 100 into your home-theatre or sound system through AUX OUT to make your experience complete.

Diagonal Screen Size can go right from 34 inches from 1.5 meters up to 100 inches from 3.8 meters without blurring on edges. Through HDMI /MHL Port it can support the highest resolution up to 800 X 480 and a contrast ratio of 1000:1.

Beem 100 support all major image, audio & video file formats. There is an inbuilt 2W speaker. Inbuilt focus and tilt adjustment through digital & optical image normalization help you get the straight & sharp pictures projected.

Beem 100 has a multi functional Remote Control which has intuitively placed Panel buttons so you can make presentations or see a video comfortably. You can do the usual remote control functions like Play, Pause, Stop, Fast Forward, Reverse, zoom and freeze pictures, mute & change volume of sound etc.

Beem 100 works on 110-240V 50/60 Hz AC power. The inbuilt cooling fan keeps the temperature under control. The lifespan of LED is up to 20,000 hours.

Beem 100 is available at a very striking price-point of INR 9999/-. on both online and offline stores.