Portronics DOCKER comes at INR 599/-.

Portronics has launched Docker added new product to its existing basket of chic mobile holders. It is a stylish, sturdy and light weight mobile holder for smart phones and tablets.

Portronics Docker is a cradle type mobile holder to give you the perfect viewing angle to enjoy movies, videos, pictures on your smart devices of up to 7 inches without any wrist pain and hassle for holding them in your hands.

It comes with a non-skid silicon pad at the base to minimize chances of skidding and slipping of your expensive smart device. This provides not only a safety feature against accidental falling of the smart device but also avoids minor scratches.

Additionally, “Docker” comes with superior satin luster finish and latest surface blasting technology.

It is available in three eye-catching colors – Gold, Rose Gold and Silver and also comes with a warranty of 6 months.

Pricing and Availability: Portronics DOCKER is available at all leading online and offline stores at a very attractive price-point of INR 599/-.