Portronics Introduces My Buddy Lite

Portronics is excited to introduce its all-new “My Buddy Lite” – A convenient, easy to use and a lightweight Portable and Foldable Laptop Stand. It is the latest addition to the famous Mybuddy Series of laptop stands.

In the modern world, every person has a hectic schedule, which includes their most of the time devoted to gadgets and laptop is one of the most prominent of them. Parallel to the work, it is really essential to take care of the health too; “My Buddy Lite” gives you the comfort while using the laptop in any posture or at any place, which will help you to keep the balance between work and health.

Solid Structures:

The comforting laptop stand is summed up with the best quality of materials making it strong and flexible to take the weight of up to 4Kgs / 17-inch laptops. The structure makes it lightweight for the users with the help of Silica rubber yet sturdy with the help of steel. The easy to use laptop stand has a basic size of 288 x 46 x 30 mm, that is, easy to be placed or kept anywhere at your workplace or at home.

The best part of this laptop stand is that it is lightweight”, that is 350 gm, thus, easy to carry. It comes with two adjustable angles for your laptop to make it suitable as per your comfort. The light weighted solid laptop stands suitably supports the laptop with up to 17 inches and laptops which are comparatively smaller.

Impressive and comforting features:

The light-handed laptop stand comes up with exciting features making it worth its value. It has an impressive ergonomics making you work very comfortably and also, keeping you more efficient at work. It is easy to go just with a pair of thumb and forefinger to be pressed outward and hence, opening it smartly at a quick time.

It is highly adjustable as it can be folded, hence, occupying less space and it also offers the exact height of your eye lens keeping your body more comfortable and lean. It has an absolute worthy feature of minimalism, that is, apart to show your laptop off as a classy one and it can be a suitable present for the people who use the laptop on regular basis.

The laptop is designed with the superior quality material making it smaller in size and helping you use your laptop more comfortable keeping all your work sorted, thus it has an Ergonomic design, helping your back and wrist to get less or minimum fatigued using the laptop. One of the most suitable, worthy and best features of the stand is that it is very light in weight and easily portable to the device thus efficient for office use and it’s carrying purpose at different places.

Salient Features:

Design: It is made up of ergonomic design which helps you balancing your health and work by keeping your back and wrist less tired.

Material: It is made up of Nylon, steel and silica rubber making it rough and tough to use.

Easy to carry: Very light weighted and handy to use, hence, easily transportable.

Portability: Along with the advantage of portability, it also serves the feature of being foldable.

Stability: It is highly suitable for carrying a good amount of weight being stable along with its magnetic pads and the metal skeleton.

Pricing and Availability:

This comforting device comes with a price tag of INR 1099/-. You can buy it for yourself and as well as for your loved ones online or from offline stores.