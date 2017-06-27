PTron Launches “Spark” Bluetooth sporty magnetic headset

PTron unveils “Spark”, a Bluetooth headset with magnetic ear buds that embeds music to your workout in a whole new way. PTron extends its range of wireless sports headsets in the sports audio segment with the launch of Spark. This is in line with PTron’s strategy of continuously innovating and introducing unique products to meet rapidly changing customer needs and demands. As per a report, earphones and headphones Market size is set to exceed USD 25 billion by 2024; global shipments will grow at nearly 4% CAGR estimation.

Spark is a treat for all the gym hitters and the joggers, now you can enjoy your workout in a more groovy way. LatestOne understands the needs of its consumers and brings this Luxury gadget to give consumers the opportunity to live their ‘MyLuxury’ moment through this. These magnetic headsets are available in two colors – gray/black and gold/white. PTron Spark is exclusively available on LatestOne.com, priced attractively at just INR 699!

Features & specifications:

More sportier and more bassier

Superior sound, secure comfort in-ear fit & noise cancellation

Built-in magnets let you attach the two metal ear buds together when not in use

Multi-function control key with in-built mic & answer phone calls

Bluetooth V4.1, 10mm driver unit, 110 hours of standby time, 4 hours of talk time and 60mAh Li-ion polymer battery, 98+/-3DB sensitivity

Ergonomic and resilient design perfect for running, playing sports and workout

Compatible to all smart phones and tablets

Ameen Khwaja, Founder and CEO of LatestOne.com said, “We are glad to launch PTron Spark on LatestOne.com. Wireless technology is on high sprint and we want to be at pace with the demand and needs of our patron consumers. Keeping in mind that more and more individuals are now becoming conscious about their health and are taking the route of fitness we have designed the headset which is best for outdoor activities like running, rock climbing and exercise. I am sure Generation Z would love the way it works.”