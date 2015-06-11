Logitech announces the Logitech G29 Driving Force, a force feedback racing wheel licensed for PlayStation4 (PS4) and PlayStation3 (PS3). Built for precision racing and long-lasting reliability, the Logitech G29 Driving Force features a dual-motor force feedback transmission with anti-backlash helical gearing, hand-stitched leather-wrapped rim, and stainless steel throttle, brake, and clutch pedals.

“Our fans have been asking for a PS4 wheel since launch of the system,” said Ujesh Desai, vice president and general manager of the Logitech gaming business. “For the past 18 months we have been working with Sony to deliver a fully-licensed racing wheel and I am excited to announce it today.”

Commenting on the launch, Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Manager, India & South West Asia, Logitech, said “We are thrilled to bring the Force Feedback Racing wheel for PS4 for the Indian gaming enthusiasts. Built for precision racing and long-lasting reliability, the device will enable the gamers to take their game to the next level.”

Engineered with dual-motor force feedback, the Logitech G29 Driving Force realistically simulates the feel of your car with weight shift, realistic road conditions and tire wear, so you can sense under- or over-steering, traction loss and more. With helical gears modeled after the gearing used in car transmissions, you get exceptionally smooth, quiet and precise steering action. Anti-backlash hardware also keeps the wheel and pedal input tight, to maximize control.

Built to last, the Logitech G29 Driving Force features solid steel ball bearings in the wheel shaft, and stainless steel paddle shifters and pedals. High-quality, hand-stitched leather gives the Logitech G29 Driving Force the look and feel of a high-performance racecar wheel, and ensures a more comfortable and durable user experience. Additionally, built-in clamps and bolt points allow you to securely mount the wheel to a table or racing seat to minimize shifting or wobbling during aggressive maneuvers.

For seamless access to racing controls, the D-Pad, console buttons and semi-automatic paddle shifters are conveniently located on the Logitech G29 Driving Force. LED indicator lights tell you exactly when to shift, so you can maintain maximum acceleration without taking your eyes off the track. A 24-point selection dial and plus/minus buttons let you also fine-tune your driving preferences.

The Logitech G29 Driving Force comes with a separate floor pedal unit that lets you comfortably brake, accelerate and change gears, just as you would in an actual car, and also allows you to maintain a more realistic body position for driving. The nonlinear brake pedal mimics the performance of a pressure-sensitive brake system for a responsive, accurate braking feel. Additionally, the G29 includes a dedicated clutch, so gamers who want to test their abilities can have a truly immersive racing experience.

The Logitech G29 Driving Force is expected to be available at global retailers, including Best Buy in the U.S, beginning in July 2015, for a suggested retail price of INR 34,995.00.