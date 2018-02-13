Razer Electra V2 Now Available With Kaira Global

Kaira Global announced the launch of Razer Electra V2 and Razer Electra V2 USB in India. Both the headsets are carefully crafted for the ultimate audio experience and versatility without breaking the budget.

The Razer Electra V2 is an essential headset for gaming which is compatible with the widest array of devices. The headset is designed to deliver outstanding sound quality and versatility regardless of the device being used. Its 40mm Neodymium drivers are custom-tuned to provide the best possible audio experience while gaming on PC or consoles, or when listening to music on a phone. A unified audio and mic connector makes it easy to use with any PC, Mac, Xbox One™, PlayStation4, or phone with a 3.5 mm audio jack. A removable boom microphone complements gamers’ mobile lifestyles.

“Electra series of headphones are a perfect match for the modern gamers who look for great audio gear which is compatible with multiple devices be it PC, console or handheld devices. With excellent durability and comfortable lightweight aluminum frame, Electra V2 is carefully designed keeping in mind on the go demands and blend of quality as well as comfort,” said Manoj Attal, Director at Kaira Global.

Razer Electra V2 USB:

The Razer Electra V2 USB shares all the features of the Razer Electra V2, additionally it is optimized for PC-only use via a single USB connection. Users can activate Razer green backlighting on the ear cups, and virtual 7.1 surround sound digital audio quality is delivered via Razer Synapse – Razer’s cloud-based configurator.

Price, Availability & Warranty

Razer Electra V2 comes with MRP of Rs. 5699/- and is available with Kaira Global carrying a warranty of 1year.

Razer Electra V2 USB comes with MRP of Rs. 6499/- and is available with Kaira Global carrying a warranty of 1year.

Features: