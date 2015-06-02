Red-backlit gaming keyboard and Cherry MX key switches for gamers at $109.99

Red-backlit gaming keyboard and Cherry MX key switches for gamers at $109.99June 2, 2015 0 comments
Corsair Gaming, a division of PC gaming hardware Corsair, announced the launch of the STRAFE mechanical gaming keyboard. By bringing the lighting customization and Cherry MX switches found in Corsair’s RGB keyboards to STRAFE, Corsair has created an advanced mono-backlit mechanical gaming keyboard. Sporting a sleek new industrial design, STRAFE will be widely available in late June at an MSRP of $109.99.
The STRAFE mechanical gaming keyboard’s brilliant red backlighting can be customized to a virtually unlimited number of lighting configurations and effects. Each key can be programmed with automated macros using CUE (Corsair Utility Engine) software. Users can choose from six unique lighting effects or craft their own custom profiles.
STRAFE Features:
- German-made Cherry MX red switches with gold contacts for fast, precise key presses
- Fully programmable brilliant red LED backlighting for unrivaled personalization
- USB pass-through port for easy connections
- Textured and contoured FPS/MOBA keycaps
- 100% anti-ghosting technology with 104-key rollover
- Enhanced, easy-access multimedia controls
- $109.99 MSRP
No Comments so farJump into a conversation
No Comments Yet!You can be the one to start a conversation.