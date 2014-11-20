Aqua Jazz S1 Review

Price Price: ₹ 5399 on Flipkart Key Specs Quad Core 1.25 GHz CPU, ARM Mali- T720 GPU, Android Nougat 7 OS, 5-inch HD Display, 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear and 5MP Front Camera, 1 GB RAM, 16 GB ROM, Expandable Up to 128 GB, 2800 mAh Battery Pros: Solid build, price, fingerprint, primary camera Cons: Average battery and performance Bottomline: Aqua Jazz S1 comes at 5k and has promising hardware specs. It has dual camera setup and can manage light apps easily. Running on Android N, this is a good bet for tight budget consumers.

You can spend 8k or above to get a dual-lens smartphone, but what if you have a tight budget! Still, you can get a dual-lens smartphone. Yes, Aqua Jazz S1 phone has a dual lens at the back and comes at 5k. We reviewed the device and here is our opinion about it…

Aqua Jazz S1 Review: Build Quality

Aqua Jazz S1 has a solid plastic body that gets metal paint finish at the back and the front is quite plane, holding a 5-inch HD screen.

Below the screen, there are three capacitive touch buttons and on the top a selfie shooter along with LED flash, speaker grill, and other sensors. The back looks pretty decent in gold color.

Also, it has fingerprint sensor below the dual-lens setup and LED flash. The fingerprint sensor works smoothly, out of 10 8 times, it was pretty quick to recognize the finger.

The phone is lightweight and has curved edges enabling to hold the device comfortably. Considering the price, overall it looks decent.

Aqua Jazz S1 Review: Screen quality

The smartphone has a 5-inch HD screen with 720x1280p resolution. The IPS LCD screen produces good colors, you can enjoy games and movies on it. The bright display enables you to use the phone in direct sunlight. Having the wide viewing angles, you can enjoy games and videos with your friends and family.

Aqua Jazz S1 Review: Camera

At this price point, Aqua Jazz S1 has dual-lens setup at the back which is promising. 13+5 MP dual camera is capable of capturing fine shots in daylight conditions. HDR mode comes handy to click quality images in ambient light. In low light conditions, the powerful flash helps you to capture images, yet snaps come with little noise. The camera app has various features including auto-focus, blur and face-detection, anti-shake mode, etc.

The front shooter is good for selfies and the best part, you get a flash at the front as well to click snaps even in dark conditions.

Aqua Jazz S1 Review: Performance

The phone is packed with Quad core, 1.25 GHz, Cortex A53 processor, combined with 1 GB of RAM, runs on Android N and internal memory of 16 GB that can be expanded up to 128 GB via microSD card. The low-budget phone has promising hardware and plenty of storage space specially dedicated expandable memory slot that lets you add 128 GB card.

We used the phone for more than three weeks and loaded with various apps and games. It was able to handle all the light apps easily, but while doing multitasking, we noticed lag in the performance. Also, considering the prince, it is not meant for gamers, so if you are trying to play high-graphics intensive games, it might not load or get longer loading time.

Aqua Jazz S1 Review: Battery

The phone is powered by a 2,800 mAH battery that can stay with you for a day with moderate usage. Heavy gaming can drain the battery soon.