Asus G751JM ROG laptop

Price Price: ₹ Rs. 1,35,999 Key Specs 2.5 GHz Intel Core i7-4710HQ CPU, Windows 8.1, 24GB DDR3L RAM, 17.3" 16:9 IPS FHD (1920x1080) anti-glare display, NVIDIA GTX860M 2G DDR5 VRAM, 1TB HDD 7200 RPM With 256 GB SSD, Blue-ray Writer, 8Cells 6000 mAh, Built-in Speakers And Digital Array Microphone, Built-in subwoofer, 1 x Microphone-in jack, 2 x Headphone-out jack (SPDIF), 1 x VGA port/Mini D-sub 15-pin for external monitor, 4 x USB 3.0 port(s) , 1 x RJ45 LAN Jack for LAN insert , 1 x HDMI , 1 x Thunderbolt port , 1 x SD card reader, 1X AC adapter plug Pros: Delivers performance competitive to gaming desktops, amazing keyboard and touchpad, sharp and vibrant display, very well built, high quality material used in construction, good audio output Cons: Poor battery life, bulky, keypad hard to read with lights off, previous generation GPU, pricey Bottomline: Asus G751JM is a powerful machine with blindingly good display, great gaming performance, amazing built quality and decent keyboard. However it has some low points such as bulky design, poor battery back-up and not the latest GPU even at a price point of RS. 1,35,999.



The laptop is not an apotheosis of gaming machines but definitely a decent one, which can effectively suffice you gaming needs. Its other version- G751JY, which integrates NVIDIA’s latest GTX 980M, is not yet available in India and is also costlier,



Asus has delivered some promising machines under its Republic of Gamers series. G751JM, the latest with specifications such as a 17.3” matte finish 1080p screen, Intel Core i7 CPU paired with24GB of RAM, 1TB HDD and NVIDIA GTX 860M sounds like a gamers’ dream. We took it for a spin and here is the complete review of the almost best gaming machine.

Bulky but impressively built

You have to get one thing straight, Asus G751 is not a regular sized easy to carry machine. It is built like a tank and weighs 4.3 kilograms with battery inside. It is definitely not in the race of slim gaming machines.

Asus has tried to differentiate G571 from previous ROG laptops. Instead of the regular plain black front, G751 integrates a nice brushed metal sheet that goes to the hinge and sits on the matte finish base. This matte finish black material is not fingerprint magnet but attracts dust particles easily.

The red backlit ROG signature, which is at the center of the metal sheet with the chrome Asus logo displays the ROG DNA in an elegant manner. And the exhaust vents at the back, which are also painted red make G571 look quite muscular.

Overall, Asus has successfully managed to design a gaming machine, which looks subtle and is pleasing to eyes.

Detailed and realistic 1080p display

When it comes to screen quality, Asus G751JM does an amazing job with its 17.3″ 16:9 Full HD IPS display. The incredible level of detailing and the realistic colors makes gaming on this machine a treat. And the anti-glare coating does a decent job if you would like to play games in outdoor conditions.

The gaming machine is also equipped with ASUS Trinity Display technology that lets you connect to up to three displays for multi-display gaming set-ups. The screen, however is non-touch.

Fine tuned keyboard for gaming and typing

One of the highlights of G751 is its amazing backlit keyboard. The ample real estate results in a spacious and ergonomic layout for efficient typing experience. The keys deliver a satisfying click and the wide palm rest successfully registered the strokes and gestures we performed.

The spacebar key is slightly widened from the left edge and the WASD (gaming) keys are also highlighted for smooth gaming experience. The red backlight’s brightness and timing can be customized as per the requirement. We kept it turned on as the dark red shade on black keys makes it difficult to read. The top left corner houses the dedicated key of recording the gaming sessions.

A performance beast

G751 ships with the 2GB NVIDIA’s GTX 860M, it’s not the latest GPU from NVIDIA but does not disappoint with gaming performance. We played Shadow of Mordor on Ultra settings at full FD resolution; the game was amazingly smooth with high detailing and no performance issues.

We also tried our hands on NFS Rivals, Watchdogs at high-ultra settings and no lags were encountered during gameplay. Far Cry 4 was indeed a treat on the crisp full HD display of G751.

G751 also showcase a decent set of numbers in the benchmark scores. The S.T.A.L.K.A.R Cry of Pripyat delivered maximum FPS of 196 and minimum of 38.9.

Another gaming benchmark, Unigine Heaven 4.0 produced 46.7 FPS with a score of 1176.

G751 JM is equipped with Intel Core i7-4710HQ 2.5GHz CPU paired with 24GB of RAM, you can perform multiple tasks simultaneously without any performance issues. It is also implied by the decent score (3438) of PC Mark 8 benchmark.

It’s normal for a gaming machine with configuration of this kind to get heat up and make noise during extensive gaming sessions, but G751 manages to keep these things under control with its dual-fan cooling system. The pair of large vents at the rear successfully manages to blow hot air out from the machine.

The sound quality on G751 is quite decent. The output is loud, clear and results in deeper bass with the help of an in-built subwoofer. There are various preset Audio modes in the ROG Audio wizard, which works well during gaming sessions or while watching movies and music playback.

A connectivity hub

G751 ticks all the boxes of connectivity. You get four USB 3.0 ports, 1 Thunderbolt port which is supported through the Display Port jack. Then for video I/O, it has HDMI and VGA. And audio is supported by one microphone and two headphone out 3.5mm jacks.

There is one SD card reader, one RJ45 LAN jack and the standard AC adapter plug. For wireless connectivity, G751 includes Bluetooth 4.0 and 802.11ac Wi-Fi. You also get Asus Webstorage to store your personal stuff online on your smart devices.

Impressive bundled accessories

The laptop comes with a gaming mouse and headphones which are of decent quality and offers amazing gaming and multimedia experience.

Battery does not live up-to expectations

Asus has included a 6000 mAh 8 cell battery in the G751, which does not complement other performance aspects of the gaming machine. It survived for 3 hours in our video playback test and it took 1 hour 40 minutes by the battery to discharge completely in the Battery Mark 1.1 test. You need to plug in the machine to external power source if you wish to indulge in continues heavy gaming sessions as battery takes significant drop in a jiffy.