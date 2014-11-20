Belkin USB 7-Port Powered Desktop Hub Review

Overall Rating

Performance

Features

Price Price: ₹ 2830 on Amazon Key Specs 7 Hi-Speed USB ports, USB Type A, Built-in cable management, Plug-and-play, Data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps, Mac/PC compatible Pros: Plug-and-play, decent transfer speed, build quality Cons: A bit expensive Bottomline: The portable 7 ports USB hub is perfect to connect multiple devices easily to your device. Considering transfer speed, this is a decent option available but cost a little expensive.

Do you have multiple devices connected to your PC and has no USB port left for another one? If the answer is yes, then you need a USB hub with multiple ports. Belkin announced a USB hub with 7 ports.

Belkin USB 7-Port Hub Review: Portable hub

The device has a small form factor that can fit in any corner of your table. It requires an additional power source for the operation. It is a plug-and-play device, simply connect it to power and then to your PC to utilize its full potential.

All the seven ports are at the front, while the power and PC connection port is on the right side. The hub is compatible with various devices, be it computer to tablets and smartphone. As mentioned earlier, it doesn’t require any driver, thus you can use it with Windows, iOS and Android devices easily.

Belkin USB 7-Port Hub Review: Performance

The company claims to offer up to 480mbps of data speed and to test its performance, we set up it on our test bed, running on Windows 10 and powered with AMD Athlon II X2 250 processor, combined with 6 GB RAM. We added Sandisk 3.1 USB in the Belkin port and transferred 5GB of assorted data from PC to USB, it took about 6 min 09 sec. While transferring the same data from USB to drive took about 5 min 32 sec.

Considering the average transfer speed, that can vary device to device, it can transfer 1GB of data in approximately one minute. This is a decent speed that you can expect from a USB hub.