Emporio Armani Connected Review

Overall Rating

Performance

Features

Price Price: ₹ 17495 on Flipkart Key Specs Activity Tracker, Sleep Monitor, coin-cell battery, supports Android & iOS, Bluetooth Pros: Looks stylish, solid metal body, easy to use and setup Cons: Expensive, basic smartwatch functions Bottomline: EA connected looks pretty cool and has several smart features. The watch is priced 18k which is higher than rest of hybrid we reviewed till date. This can be considered when looking for a stylish watch, else to save money, you can look for other available options.

Timex Metropolitan+, Fossil Q Nate, and Skagen Connect; What is common in these watches? Yes, you guess that write, these are timepieces with additional smart features. And now it’s time to see the next one – Emporio Armani Connected. Again a chronograph with smart features that can be accessed using your smartphone.

So, if this one is also similar to previous ones, then what’s the difference! Actually, the difference lies in the name ‘Armani’, meaning a stylish watch.

Looks stunning

You could easily see significant differences between Emporio Armani and Timex, Fossil, Skagen watches, in terms of design. Its dial is smaller than previous ones, making it easy to wear. Three buttons on the right are not rigid, so while wearing it for gym or walk even it won’t dig into your hands much.

As like previous, it also has two dials – one for time and second one for other activities. The features, functions, and app are almost similar to Fossil and Skagen, so it really doesn’t make sense to go over all again. The main difference with the app is interface design and color scheme which you can say get Armani’s lift making it more stylish and intuitive. EA Connected lets you track your steps, sleep, and other goals, etc. similar to the rest.













Connecting the watch to your smartwatch is also similar, simply download the EA connected app, available on Android and iOS both platforms. Turn on your phone’s Bluetooth and search the watch. When you open the app, it will guide you to pair the device with your mobile. Simply follow the steps you will be ready in a minute.

Once pairing is done, you can set-up second-time zone, alarm, notifications, sleep and other goals. It also lets you control your phone, for instance, you can capture photos, control musing and ring phone when you are unable to locate it.

Smart chronograph

The EA connected is also similar to previously reviewed hybrid smartwatches, thus you would enjoy the chronograph plus has access to several smart features.







You can set up second time zone if you are traveling to any other country. You can see the current date by pressing one button as well as set the alarm. The second dial also displays your activity progress about steps taken, sleep monitoring etc.

It also backed by similar battery, powering rest of watches. One battery can last up to six months and then it can be replaced by any watchmaker so no major hustle as it doesn’t require special attention for battery.