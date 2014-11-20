Evidson Audio B3 In-Ear Headphones Review

Overall Rating

Performance

Features

Price Price: ₹ Rs.1299 Key Specs Driver Size : 9.2 mm



Rated Impedance: 16 Ω



Frequency Range: 20 Hz ~ 20 kHZ



Sensitivity: 108 dB at 1mW



Noise isolation : 24 Db



Platform supported: Android, RIM, Windows, iOS



Cable: 1.2 m



Plug: 3.5 mm



Weight : 12 gm



Colors: Blue, Red & Black Pros: Build quality, performance, design Cons: No dedicated volume control button Bottomline: With the well-balanced performance, the Evidson Audio B3 headphones are a perfect fit for music enthusiasts. It produces crisp sound with bass, just volume control isn't available, you have to use the smartphone for that.

Plenty of headphone choices available in the market and the latest offering is Evidson Audio B3. The in-ear headphone is part of Evidson’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. We get a chance to review Evidson Audio B3, so let’s find out how it actually performs.

Evidson Audio B3: Build and design

The in-ear headphones come with Neodymium HD acoustic drivers and in-line high sensitivity microphone. The high-grade Thermoplastic Elastomers cables prevent cable clutter and ensure optimum signal processing. The cable length is also good enough and it has a rope like the style and makes it looks premium. There are two color options that these earphones come in, red and blue.

The earphones are made of metal and feel sturdy. The 3.5mm headphone is gold plated and has the Evidson branding on it. There is also a dedicated microphone along with the music play/pause control. Evidson B3 has 9.2mm dynamic drivers plus comes with easy to replace silicone ear tips in three sizes ensuring a perfect fit and ensure enhanced listening comfort also over longer periods of time.

Evidson Audio B3: Performance

The in-ear headphones fit perfectly in ears and as we have already mentioned that it comes with 3 sets of replaceable ear tips so you can choose your perfect fit. The 9.2mm drivers deliver quality sound with rich bass. To test this in-ear headphone, we used test tracks: Angel of Mercy by Black Label Society, Stadium Arcadium, brutal bass drops, trance music and Bollywood romantic and dance songs. The Evidson Audio B3 headphones deliver a balanced sound and its frequency distribution is also well managed. On tracks with intense sub-bass content like Titanium by David Guetta which features dance club style beats, the headphone performed well pushing the appreciable amount of bass. Sia’s vocals were clearly audible in between the bass of this electric pop song.

The mids sound clear and warm and provide enough detailing to keep enjoy favorite music. At the highest volume, the headphone provides ample amount of loudness and at the same level, we found some amount of noise leakage too.

There is a dedicated button for controlling the music playback, but we were missing the volume control button.