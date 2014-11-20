Kompanion’s Kube: A Virtual Reality-Based Educational Game for School Kids

Price Price: ₹ Rs 1,499 Key Specs App that supports augmented and virtual reality, augmented reality glasses, skill remediation reports, 3D visualisation, brain boosters, etc Pros: Intuitive features, virtual and augmented reality experience Cons: Little information available online Bottomline: Does not cost a bomb! Parents who would love their kids to experiment with educational models through virtual reality should go for it.

Whenever we think of games for kids, mind recalls the soft plastic toys or games available as mobile apps and the heavier versions to be enjoyed through gaming devices. There have also been attempts to use the latest technology to combine education with gaming and make a kid’s time spent on gaming more knowledgeable and meaningful.

Kompanions, a startup in the educational gaming devices space with offices in Mohali and Gurugram, has launched Kube, which is a 3D educational gamebox for school kids between age 3-15 yrs. Through a mix of physical stuff such as gaming kits, charts, books, puzzles, and mobile apps that support virtual reality and augmented reality, Kube aims to provide a veritable assessment tool that encourages kids to challenge their learning, cognitive and problem solving skills and at the same time provides parents with a step-by-step analysis of their child’s educational development.

The whole idea behind this gaming platform is to make children want to indulge in the various activities and not feel intimidated by them. We were shown a demo of the game at Kompanion’s office in Gurugram and were particularly impressed by the virtual reality bit that lets you learn various components of a subject through an unending virtual tour with the help of virtual reality glasses. Similarly, animals presented in books can be made to come alive through the use of augmented reality apps and the kid can actually take a 360 degree tour of the subject.

The Kube gaming box has 12 different themes and each is meant to satiate the needs of children belonging to a particular age group. The most interesting part is the price. The gaming box is available at a price of Rs 1,499 on Amazon and the Kompanions plans to expanding their marketing footprint in the times to come.